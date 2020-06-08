CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
May 26, 2020
Verona City Hall
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Common Council held its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Common Council did not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Common Council and Staff joined the meeting by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public were able to join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting via phone.
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m.
2. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie, Ryan and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre; City Engineer Fischer; Police Chief Coughlin; DPW Jacobson; City Attorney Kleinmaier; and City Clerk Clark.
3. Public Comment: None
4. Approval of the minutes from the May 11, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Reekie, to approve the minutes of the May 11, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
5. Mayor’s Business:
A. Oath of Office for District 2 Alderperson
City Clerk Clark administered the Oath of Office for newly appointed District 2 Alderperson, Charlie Ryan.
B. Common Council committee member appointments
Mayor Diaz confirmed Charlie Ryan’s appointment to the Public Works/Sewer & Water Committee – 1 year term expiring May 2021. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kohl, to approve the appointment of Charlie Ryan to the Public Works/Sewer & Water Committee. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Citizen committee member appointments
Mayor Diaz recommended the following citizen committee appointment: Library Board: Christopher Hopp – 3 year term expiring July 2023. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp to approve the citizen member committee appointment as recommended by Mayor Diaz. Motion carried 8-0.
D. Sugar Creek Elementary School proposals
Mayor Diaz reminded the Council that the Sugar Creek Elementary School proposals are available for viewing and asked for feedback. He advised everyone to view the proposals both on paper and on YouTube. Touchett stated he does not want to be rushed with this decision. It is a big deal for the City. Kohl stated the Community Development Authority (CDA) has taken a lot of time on this project. Her hope is that the Council will trust CDA for having vetted the project thoroughly.
6. Announcements:
7. Administrator’s Report:
8. Engineer’s Report:
CTH PD Construction – Woods Road to CTH M: Eastbound and westbound traffic is now in the new eastbound lanes. Work is now being done on the westbound lanes and the storm sewer.
Liberty Park Phase 4 Construction
Work has started on the north side of Whalen Road. The bike lane on the north side is scheduled for paving the week after Memorial Day.
Kettle Creek North Phase 3
Work has started on this project. Sanitary sewer work is about 75% complete, and water main work will begin immediately after the sanitary sewer work is done.
9. Committee Reports
A. Public Safety and Welfare Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A premises amendment request from Hop Haus Brewing Company, LLC, 231 S. Main Street, Verona, WI 53593. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to approve a temporary premises description amendment for the liquor license of the Hop Haus Brewing Company, LLC to include the business’s front parking lot, with the contingency that outside service will close at 10 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Public Works/Sewer & Water Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Land acquisition agreement at 419 Lincoln Street for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement.
Motion by Touchett, seconded by Cronin, to approve a Land acquisition agreement at 419 Lincoln Street for Project ID 2018-108, Eastside Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Replacement, contingent on City Administrator and City Attorney review. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Amendment No. 1 with Brown and Caldwell for Project 2018-114, Lincoln Street storm water management facility design. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve Amendment No. 1 with Brown and Caldwell for Project 2018-114, Lincoln Street storm water management facility design. Motion carried 8-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A professional services agreement with AECOM for Project 2018-114, Lincoln Street storm water management facility design. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Cronin, to approve a professional services agreement with AECOM for Project 2018-114, Lincoln Street storm water management facility design not to exceed $65,080. Motion carried 8-0.
10. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $888,627.53. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Professional services agreement with McMahon Associates, Inc. Sayre explained the proposed agreement will provide management consulting services to assist in the transition of the Fire Chief. The proposed agreement is for three (3) months and can be extended if necessary. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to approve a professional services agreement with McMahon Associates, Inc., with the contingency that the contract not go on more than three months, unless the item is returned to the Council for approval. On roll call: Alders Cronin; Ryan; Jerney; Kohl; Kemp; Posey; Reekie; Touchett – Aye. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Annexation agreement with the Gust and Mork properties. Sayre explained in September of 2019, the City approved an annexation agreement with Veridian to annex the lands for the Woods at Cathedral Point Subdivision located at the southeast corner of Range Trail and County Highway M. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Kemp, to approve an annexation agreement with the Gust and Mork properties, subject to final review by the City Attorney. Motion carried 8-0.
D. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Updated Ordinance No. 19-947 approving the annexation of 52.386 acres of land at the southeast corner of County Highway M and Range Trail. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Jerney, to approve updated Ordinance No. 19-947 approving the annexation of 52.386 acres of land at the southeast corner of County Highway M and Range Trail. Motion carried 8-0.
E. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-018 extending the Declaration of Emergency in the City of Verona and the continuation of Joint Executive Authority. The Resolution extending the State of Emergency will remain in effect until July 15, 2020. Motion by Cronin, seconded by Jerney, to approve Resolution No. R-20-018 extending the Declaration of Emergency in the City of Verona and the continuation of Joint Executive Authority. Motion carried 8-0.
F. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-019 waiving interest and penalties on certain delinquent property tax installment payments due in 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kemp, to approve Resolution No. R-20-019 waiving interest and penalties on certain delinquent property tax installment payments due in 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Motion carried 8-0.
G. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-020 approving the release of development agreements with ANOREV and approving a tax agreement with D&D Verona, LLC. Staff recommends approval of the development agreement release and tax agreement subject to final review by the City Administrator and City Attorney. Motion by Cronin, seconded by Jerney, to approve Resolution No. R-20-020 approving the release of development agreements with ANOREV and approving a tax agreement with D&D Verona, LLC, subject to final review by the City Administrator and City Attorney. Motion carried 8-0.
H. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Property use agreement with the Verona Area School District. Sayre explained in August of 2019, the City approved a conditional use permit for the Verona Area School District (VASD) to construct a monument sign for the new high school on City property located at the southeast corner of West Verona Avenue and West End Circle. One of the conditions of approval was the conditional use permit shall become effective upon the VASD and the City executing a Property Use Agreement. The draft Property Use Agreement is provided in the Council packet. Of importance, the sign will be constructed over an existing sanitary sewer pipe. The draft agreement requires the VASD to correct and pay for any damage to the City’s pipe due to the installation or construction associated with the sign. The City is not liable for any damage to the sign during future maintenance of the existing sanitary sewer pipe. The term of the agreement is 30-years. The City and the VASD executed a development agreement related to public improvements associated with the new high school and Staff has had issues administering this development agreement. Staff cannot recommend approval of the sign agreement, located over City utilities, at this time until the City has a better understanding of how the City and VASD will work together under the development agreement related to the new high school. Without assurances on this issue and a commitment to work together, Staff cannot recommend the City enter into another agreement with the VASD to install a sign over City infrastructure. Kemp stated he approves of the recommendation from Staff. He believes the City needs to exercise caution in this case. He would be inclined to get some more assurances from the district before moving forward. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Ryan, to table action on the property use agreement with the Verona Area School District. On roll call: Alders Ryan; Jerney; Kemp; Kohl; Posey; Reekie; Touchett; Cronin. Motion carried 8-0.
I. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resuming in-person meetings and requirements for virtual meetings. With the implementation of the Forward Dane plan, Staff is requesting feedback from the Common Council as to when to start in-person Council and Committee meetings. The consensus of the Council was to continue virtual meetings until further notice.
11. Adjournment:
Motion by Touchett, seconded by Reekie, to adjourn at 8:16 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: June 11, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *