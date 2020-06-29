CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
June 8, 2020
Verona City Hall
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Common Council held its meeting as a virtual meeting. The Common Council did not meet at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Members of the Common Council and Staff joined the meeting by using Zoom Webinar. Members of the public were able to join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting via phone.
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m.
2. Roll call: Alderpersons Kate Cronin, Charlotte Jerney, Chad Kemp, Katie Kohl, Christine Posey, Heather Reekie, Charlie Ryan and Evan Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Adam Sayre; City Engineer Carla Fischer; Police Chief Bernie Coughlin; Community Development Specialist Katherine Holt; and City Clerk Ellen Clark.
3. Public Comment:
* Nat Long, 239 Ridge View Trail, Verona, spoke in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
* Jesse Charles, President of the Verona Area Historical Society, spoke regarding the New Century School. He asked that a deed restriction be placed on the building protecting it from demolition in the future, and that the building be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
4. Approval of the minutes from the May 26, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kohl, to approve the minutes of the May 26, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
5. Mayor’s Business:
A. Presentation by Chief Coughlin regarding City of Verona police data, procedures and accountability. Chief Coughlin presented 2017 – 2019 statistics related to City of Verona Police Department’s enforcement efforts. Discussion followed regarding the number of police department contacts with African American males at the high school; possibly removing School Resource Officers (SROs) from Verona schools; Community Oversight Committees, Police and Fire Commissions, and the process for reviewing complaints toward officers; police department training regarding inherent bias, de-escalation, and other department training requirements; call origination tracking; the Defense and Arrest Tactics (DAAT) System; the department’s Mission, Statement of Values, and Police Officer’s Oath of Honor; the Eight Can’t Wait Campaign; policing in partnership with the community; and the possibility of adding a mental health first responder to the EMS staff.
6. Announcements: A Verona March for Racial Justice is scheduled from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17th. The march will begin at Veteran’s Park, proceed on Verona Avenue and Main Street, and return to Veteran’s Park. The common desire is to include Verona voices in the current protests in support of Black Lives Matter and racial justice. Several speakers will also be involved at the Veteran’s Park gathering place.
7. Administrator’s Report: The City is interested and willing to work with restaurants and drinking establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow or expand outdoor seating. On Monday, June 8th, Waste Management will resume normal curbside bulk waste collection. The August 10th Council meeting will be changed to August 12th.
8. Engineer’s Report:
9. Committee Reports
A. Public Safety and Welfare Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: An application for a combination Reserve “Class B” Intoxicating Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverages license from Mr. Brews Taphouse Verona, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle, Suite 104, Verona, WI 53593, Ryan Swanson, Agent. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to approve a combination Reserve “Class B” Intoxicating Liquor and Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverages license for Mr. Brews Taphouse Verona, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle, Suite 104, Verona, WI 53593, Ryan Swanson, Agent. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A temporary premises description amendment for the liquor license of Toot & Kate’s LLC, d/b/a Toot & Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main Street, to include the front stoop area. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Cronin, to approve a temporary premises description amendment for the liquor license of Toot & Kate’s d/b/a Toot & Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main Street, to include the front stoop area only, with four tables for seating, and restricted to 107 and 109 S. Main Street until October 1, 2020. Motion carried 8-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Approval of alcohol license applications for the 2020-2021 licensing period. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kemp, to approve alcohol license applications for the 2020-2021 licensing period, as presented by the City Clerk, contingent upon completion of building and fire inspections, and with the exception of n+1 Coffee and Beer Bar, 507 Bruce Street. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Touchett, to amend the original motion to read as follows: Approve alcohol license applications for the 2020-2021 licensing period, as presented by the City Clerk, contingent upon completion of building and fire inspections, and with the exception of n+1 Coffee and Beer Bar, 507 Bruce Street. Motion carried 8-0. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Jerney, to approve the alcohol license for n+1 Coffee and Beer Bar, 507 Bruce Street, contingent upon completion of building and fire inspections, and payment in full of unpaid invoices to the City. Motion carried 8-0.
(4) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Approval of cigarette and tobacco retail license applications for the 2020-2021 licensing period. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Jerney, to approve cigarette and tobacco products retail license applications for the 2020-2021 licensing period as presented by the City Clerk. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Community Development Authority
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Developer submissions for Sugar Creek Elementary School development project. Sayre explained the CDA recommended that McKenzie Apartment Company and Steve Brown Apartments proposals are the CDA’s top two proposals for the property. Once a developer is selected by the Council, the selected proposals will still need to go through the development process. McKenzie Apartment Company: John McKenzie delivered the McKenzie Apartment Company presentation. Steve Brown Apartments: Dan Seeley, Joe Alexander, Brian Munson, Margaret Watson, Matt Meier, and Scott Watson delivered the Steve Brown Apartments presentation. Discussion followed regarding proposed market-rate and affordable housing rents for this development; proposed uses for the New Century School building; considering townhomes in the site plans; future use and ownership of the property at the corner of Verona Avenue and Marietta Street; community use of the space; pros and cons of including a community swimming pool on the site; the amount of proposed retail space in each plan; land acquisition costs; creating a walkable downtown district; the number of affordable housing units in each plan; housing density in the plans; the financial components of both proposals; and postponing a vote on this item to the next meeting. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Touchett, to table this item to the June 22, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 7-1, with Alder Cronin voting no.
10. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $99,007.61. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Creation of a Sustainability Committee.
Sayre explained in April of 2019, the City adopted a sustainability resolution to help focus sustainability efforts in the City. Staff is requesting feedback and direction from the Council on the creation of a sustainability committee or task force. If directed to create a committee or task force, Staff will bring ideas to the Council at a future meeting. The Council took no action on this item.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Lease agreement between the City of Verona and Redeemer Bible Fellowship Church. The Redeemer Bible Fellowship Church, located at 130 North Franklin Street, is proposing to create a third addendum to their lease extending their term until September 30, 2022. The two-year extension includes an increase in the lease rate from $4,950 per month to $5,000 per month. Motion by Cronin, seconded by Kemp, to approve a lease agreement between the City of Verona and Redeemer Bible Fellowship Church. Motion carried 8-0.
D. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 20-966 amending Title 7, Chapter 2 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, concerning operator’s licenses. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Touchett, to approve Ordinance No. 20-966 amending Title 7, Chapter 2 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, concerning operator’s licenses. Motion carried 8-0.
E. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Designation of alternate locations and extended hours for requesting and voting absentee ballots for the August 11, 2020 Partisan Primary and November 3, 2020 General Election. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kohl, to approve alternate locations and extended hours for requesting and voting absentee ballots for the August 11, 2020 Partisan Primary and November 3, 2020 General Election. Motion carried 8-0.
F. Discussion and Possible Action Re: George Floyd. Ryan stated silence is complicit and unacceptable. We need to send a message to the people of color in Verona that we care about them. It is important that people know that their leaders care about them. He would like to see a resolution created for this. Kohl, Cronin, Kemp, Posey and Touchett agreed that a statement or resolution should be drafted, and the City’s policies should be reviewed to ensure the community that the Common Council and City Staff stand in opposition to racism and in favor of racial justice. Motion by Ryan, to adopt a resolution stating that the City of Verona condemns excessive use of force towards primarily people of color, that we stand with our African American brothers and sisters and other people of color in our community, and welcome and support them here in Verona. There was no second to the motion. The consensus of the Council was to direct Staff to draft a resolution based on Alder Ryan’s comments, which will be voted on by the Council in two weeks.
G. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Approval of operator’s licenses for the 2020-2021 and 2020-2022 licensing periods. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kohl, to approve operator’s licenses for the 2020 -2021 licensing periods. Motion carried 8-0.
11. Adjournment:
Motion by Cronin, seconded by Touchett, to adjourn at 11:16 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: July 2, 2020
Town of Verona
Regular Town Board Meeting
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 6:30 PM
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Verona Town Board will hold its regular town board meeting as a virtual meeting. The Town Board will not meet at Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD. Members of the Town Board and Staff may join the meeting by using Zoom Webinar, as described immediately below.
Members of the public can join the meeting using Zoom Webinar via a computer, tablet, or smartphone, or by calling into the meeting.
1. Call to Order/Approval of the agenda
2. Public Comment – Comments on matters not listed on this agenda could be placed on a future meeting agenda. If the Chair or staff has received written comments for items not on the agenda, these will be read.
3. Approval of minutes from June 2, 2020
4. Administrator/Planner Report
5. Committee Reports
a) Plan Commission:
1. Discussion and Action: Land use application 2020-4 submitted by Ron Klaas, Donofrio Kottke & Associates, representing Robert and Robin Hefty for property at 7790 Riverside Road for the creation of a new CSM and zoning districts for three lots: lot 1, 2.655 acres (RR 2); Lot 2, 2.285 acres (RR 2); and lot 3, 51.879 acres (AT 35).
b) Public Works
c) Ordinance Committee
d) Financial Sustainability Committee
e) Natural and Recreational Areas Committee
f) EMS Commission
g) Town Chair’s Business
h) Supervisor Announcements
6. New Business
A. Discussion: Presentation of draft report by the Ad Hoc Committee on assessment of new developments in the Town of Verona
B. Discussion and Possible Action re: Payment of Bills
7. Adjournment
Mark Geller, Town Chair, Town of Verona
Posted: June 29, 2020
Published: July 2, 2020
