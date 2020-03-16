ATTENTION:
CITY OF VERONA RESIDENTS AND TAXPAYERS
The regular Monday, March 23rd, 2020 meeting of the Verona Common Council has been moved to Monday, March 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Center, 111 Lincoln St., Verona, WI.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: March 19, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following zoning matter:
1) Zoning text amendment to amend Section 14-1-70(u)(9) relating to changing a street name.
Interested persons may comment on this zoning matter during the public hearing at the April 8th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make a recommendation on this matter, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for a final decision on Monday, April 13th.
For more information on this request, please contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist at 608-845-0909 or Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: March 19 and 26, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *