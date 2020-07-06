VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
2020 Partisan Primary
City and Town of Verona
August 11, 2020
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 10 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application to your municipal clerk for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is: 5 PM on the fifth day before the election, August 6, 2020.
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Ellen Clark, Verona City Clerk
111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-6495
July 28th Aug. 6th 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (M-F)
Aug. 3rd Aug. 6th 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (M-TH)
Friday, August 7th 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tammy Dresser, Verona Town Deputy Clerk
7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-7187
July 28th Aug. 7th 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (M-F)
Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, please call the City or Town Hall to verify dates and times for in-person absentee voting.
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office is: July 28th, 2020
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerks office: Friday, August 7th, 2020
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on August 11, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: July 9 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Resolution 2020-05
Resolution to Waive Interest on Property Tax Payment Installments
Due on or After April 1, 2020 In the Town of Verona
WHEREAS, in December, 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 was detected, and COVID-19 has continued to spread throughout the world, including to the United States and the State of Wisconsin (COVID-19 Pandemic); and
WHEREAS, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, on March 24, 2020, Secretary-designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued Emergency Order #12, Safer at Home Order (Safer at Home Order) requiring that everyone in Wisconsin stay at their home or place of residence except in limited circumstances until April 24, 2020; and
WHEREAS, on April 16, 2020, Secretary-designee Palm extended the Safer at Home Order, with certain modifications, to May 26, 2020, pursuant to Emergency Order #28; and
WHEREAS, the federal, state, local and individual responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the uncertainty as to the effectiveness of those responses in mitigating the duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic have created economic hardship and uncertainty in the local business community, households throughout the community, and for every property taxpayer in the Town of Verona; and
WHEREAS, in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on April 15, 2020, the Wisconsin Legislature enacted 2019 Wisconsin Act 185 (Act 185), which Governor Evers signed on April 16, 2020; and
WHEREAS, Dane County Resolution 2020 RES-2020 (The County Resolution) enables, for purposes of Section 105(25) of Act 185, any taxation district in the County to waive interest and penalties on installment payments of property taxes due and payable after April 1, 2020, in a manner consistent with Act 185; and
WHEREAS, the plain language of Section 105(25) of Act 185 allows for either a general or a case-by-case finding of hardship to qualify for the above referenced waiver of interest and penalties; and
WHEREAS, The County Resolution authorizes the waiver of interest and penalties for all property taxpayers in the county on a finding of general hardship based upon current and anticipated economic conditions; and
WHEREAS, this Resolution is intended to be similar to The County Resolution for purposes of Section 105(25) of Act 185; and
WHEREAS, the interest rate on delinquent general property taxes, special charges, special assessments, and special taxes included in the tax roll for collection is 1.0% per month or fraction of a month pursuant to Wisconsin Statute § 74.47(1).
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that pursuant to Section 105(25) of Act 185, the Town Board hereby finds and authorizes the following:
1. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the various federal laws and regulations implemented as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the various emergency orders and regulations implemented by state and local governments, and Act 185, the Town/Village Board finds that all property taxpayers are experiencing hardship as that term is used in Section 105(25) of Act 185.
2. The Town of Verona waives the interest that would otherwise accrue on late property tax installments due and payable after April 1, 2020 as provided in Section 105(25) of Act 185 and enabled by The County Resolution.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that all actions heretofore taken by the Board and other appropriate public officers and agents of the Town of Verona with respect to the matters contemplated under this Resolution are hereby ratified, confirmed and approved.
Adopted this 2nd day of June, 2020
Mark Geller, Town Chair
________________________________
Tom Mathies, First Supervisor
________________________________
Mike Duerst, Second Supervisor
________________________________
Phyllis Wiederhoeft, Third Supervisor
________________________________
Douglas Maxwell, Fourth Supervisor
________________________________
Attest: Town of Verona Clerk/Treasurer
A town clerk must properly post or publish this resolution as required by Wis. Stat. § 60.80 within 30 days of adoption. Resolutions should be referred to in the minutes, along with the motions and votes on the resolutions.
Published: July 9, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *