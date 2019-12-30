MEETING OF TOWN OF VERONA PLAN COMMISSION
Thursday, January 9, 2020 6:30 p.m.
Town of Verona Hall, 7669 County Highway PD
Verona, WI 53593
1. Call to Order/Approval of Meeting Agenda
2. Public Comment — This section of the meeting provides the opportunity for comment from persons in attendance on items not listed below over which this governing body has jurisdiction. Comments on matters not listed on this agenda could be placed on a future Plan Commission meeting agenda.
3. Approval of minutes from 12/5/19
4. Discussion and action on a Vice Chair and Secretary
5. Reports: Chair:
Committee Reports: (Public Works, Finance, Natural and Recreational Areas) Commissioners:
Planner/Administrator:
6. Land use application 2019-11 – Submitted by Cameron and Jamie Lindau on behalf of Swan You See LCC for a rezoning from RM8 (Rural Residential) to HC (Heavy Commercial) and a site plan review for a self-storage facility proposed for Parcel Number 0608-132-8790-0 on Maple Grove Road.
• Presentation of new information
• Discussion and Action
7. Land Use Application 2019-4 – The final plat and associated agreements for a residential subdivision at Spring Rose Road and Highway G (parcel numbers 0608-302-8507-2, 608-193-900-2 and 608-193-8500-9). Twenty-seven residential lots and two out lots are proposed. A rezoning, concept plan, and preliminary plat were previously approved.
• Presentation of new information
• Discussion and action on the plat and associated documents
8. Discussion of Draft Development and Subdivision Ordinance
9. Review of schedule for future meetings
10. Other
11. Adjourn
Plan Commission agendas will be posted at Millers Grocery and Town Hall and on the Town’s website. Go to www.town.verona.wi.us and sign up for the Town List Serve to receive notices via email. Public hearings will be published in the Verona Press. If anyone having a qualifying disability as defined by the American With Disabilities Act, needs an interpreter, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access these meetings, please contact the Town of Verona Clerk’s office @ 608-845 -7187 or j wright@town.verona.w.us Please do so at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that proper arrangements can be made. Notice is also given that a possible quorum could occur at this meeting for the purposes of information gathering only, of the Town Board, Natural and Recreational Areas Committee, and/or Public Works Committee.
Douglas Maxwell,
Chair, Town of Verona Plan Commission
Posted: January 3, 2020
Published: January 2, 2020
Town of Verona
Regular Town Board Meeting
Tuesday, January 7, 2020 6:30 PM
Town Hall/Community Center
7669 County Highway PD
Verona, WI 53593-1035
1. Call to Order/Approval of the Agenda
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Public Comment
4. Approval of Minutes from Dec 3, 2019 Regular Meeting and Dec 17,2019 Special Meeting
5. Discussion and Possible Action to Repeal and Replace Town of Verona Comprehensive Building Code by Ordinance 2019-05 to Incorporate Changes Required by the State of Wisconsin
6. Discussion and Possible Action re: Operator’s License 2019-27 (application submitted on 12/2/2019) Renewal for Year Ending June 30, 2020 for Blackhawk Bowhunter’s Club
7. Discussion and Action re: Request for Partial Refund of 2019 Pay 2020 Taxes Due to Correction of Assessment Error by Assessor for Parcel 0608-322-9550-0 and Parcel 0608-323-9500-9
8. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve a Letter of Engagement with Johnson Block for the 2019 Audit
9. Reports and Recommendations
Plan Commission:
i. Discussion and Action — Land use application 2019-3 – Submitted by Tim and Linda Sweeney and Dave DiMaggio for review of a Preliminary Plat and associated documents for Prairie Circle (parcel numbers 0608-074-8533-0 and 0608-074-8093-0). Fourteen residential lots and one outlot are proposed.
Action on waiver of open space dedication
Action on Preliminary Plat
Public Works:
i. Discussion and Possible Action – Plow Truck Acquisition
Financial Sustainability Committee
Natural and Recreational Areas Committee
EMS Commission
Town Staff:
i. Clerk/Treasurer report
ii. Public Works Project Manager report
Discussion and Possible Action – options related to wood burning on Town property near the public works building
iii. Planner/Administrator report
Update on search for new Administrator
Summary of Town Hall rentals for 2019
Town Chair
Supervisors
10. Approval of the Payment of Bills
11. Adjourn
Regular board agendas are published in the Town’s official newspaper, The Verona Press. Per Resolution 2016-2 agendas are posted at the Town Hall and online at www.town.verona.wi.us. Use the ‘subscribe’ feature on the Town’s website to receive agendas and other announcements via email.
Notice is also given that a possible quorum of the Plan Commission and/or Public Works, Ordinance, Natural and Recreational Areas, and Financial Sustainability Committees and could occur at this meeting for the purposes of information gathering only.
If anyone having a qualifying disability as defined by the American with Disabilities Act needs an interpreter, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations to access these meetings, please contact the Town of Verona Clerk @ 608-845-7187 or jwright@town.verona.wi.us. Please do so at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that proper arrangements can be made.
Mark Geller, Town Chair, Town of Verona
Posted: January 3, 2020
Published: January 2, 2020
