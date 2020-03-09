NOTICE OF PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT MEETING
PROJECT ID 5848-00-01
STH 92 — CTH PB
MOUNT VERNON CREEK BRIDGE, B-13-0048
CTH A, DANE COUNTY
Proposed improvements: Dane County, along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and their consultant, Strand Associates, Inc, are proposing a bridge replacement project along CTH A over Mount Vernon Creek, 0.15 miles east of the intersection with STH 92. The bridge is proposed to be replaced as well as the roadway approaching the bridge from each direction.
Please attend: A Public Information Meeting (PIM) is scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020. The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Town of Primrose Town Hall located at 8468 County Highway A, Verona, Wisconsin. The PIM is an open house format and you may attend anytime during the meeting at your convenience.
Information available: Personnel from Strand Associates, Inc., the consulting engineering firm providing design services, will be available to answer questions about the project. Exhibits will be on display for your review and comment.
Your involvement: We would like your thoughts about this project. If there are issues you would like to discuss, please attend the meeting at a time that is convenient for you. If you are not able to attend on March 16, please contact the project contact listed below to share your comments.
Project contact: For additional information, please contact Keith Behrend, Project Manager at Strand Associates, Inc., 910 West Wingra Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53715 at 608-251-4843 or keith.behrend@strand.com.
Accessibility: The PIM location is handicapped accessible. Citizens who are hearing impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).
We want your input.
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
Town of Verona Amends the Local Building Code
On Tuesday, March 3rd, the Town of Verona Board of Supervisors adopted Ordinance 2020-02 to amend the Town of Verona Comprehensive Building Code in order to adopt the current standards, procedures, and regulations established under the Wisconsin Administrative Codes as based upon the International Building Code and the National Electric Code (NEC) as published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The revised local building code for the Town of Verona will become effective the day after publication, March 13, 2020.
Copies of the ordinance are available for public inspection at Town of Verona Office, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, Wisconsin 53593. For more information, please contact the Town Hall office at 845-7187.
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 20-959
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 7-1-8 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, do hereby ordain that the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin is amended as follows:
1. Section 7-1-8 is hereby amended to read as follows:
No dog, cat or any other pets or farm animals shall be permitted in any public playground, school grounds, public park, beach, or swimming area within the City. Dogs and cats are prohibited from being in cemeteries. Any dog specially trained as a service dog shall be exempt from this Section. Service dogs include, but are not limited to, search and rescue dogs, police and fire K9s, and dogs specially trained to lead blind, deaf, or mobility impaired persons.
2. This ordinance shall become effective upon passage and publication as required by law.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
_______________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: March 9, 2020
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 20-960
AN ORDINANCE REZONING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, does hereby ordain as follows:
1. That Section 13-1-42, Zoning Map of Title 13, Chapter 1 Zoning Code, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona be amended by repealing the existing zoning of Neighborhood Office (NO) on the described parcel in the City of Verona and assigning Central Commercial (CC) zoning classification:
PARCEL NUMBER, PARCEL ADDRESS
286/0608-154-2451-8, 103 North Franklin Street
2. That the City Clerk is directed to forthwith make the above change in the zoning district boundaries on the official map of the City of Verona pursuant to Section 13-1-42 of the City ordinances after passage and publication as required by law.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on March 9, 2020.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
_______________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: March 9, 2020
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 20-961
AN ORDINANCE REZONING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, does hereby ordain as follows:
1. That Section 13-1-42, Zoning Map of Title 13, Chapter 1 Zoning Code, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona be amended by assigning the following zoning classification to the following lots within Epic 2 Plat:
Lot 1, Suburban Industrial
Lot 2, Suburban Industrial
Outlot 1, Rural Agriculture
Outlot 2, Rural Agriculture
2. That the City Clerk is directed to forthwith make the above change in the zoning district boundaries on the official map of the City of Verona pursuant to Section 13-1-42 of the City ordinances after passage and publication as required by law.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on March 9, 2020.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
_______________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: March 9, 2020
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 20-962
AN ORDINANCE CORRECTING ORDINANCE NO. 20-956
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, by at least a two-thirds (2/3) vote of its members, does hereby ordain as follows:
1. Section 4 of Ordinance No. 20-956, adopted by the Common Council on February 10, 2020 is hereby replaced with the following Section 4:
Section 4. Voting Districts.
The territory annexed shall be within the following voting districts:
(a) Aldermanic District No. 1
(b) Ward No. 2
(c) Dane County Supervisory District No. 32
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on March 9, 2020.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
Attest:
_______________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: March 9, 2020
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 20-963
AN ORDINANCE REPEALING AND RECREATING SECTION 8-1-4 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, CITY OF VERONA, WISCONSIN RELATED TO NOXIOUS WEEDS
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, do ordain that Section 8-1-4 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin is hereby repealed and recreated to read as follows:
Sec. 8-1-4 — Destruction of Noxious Weeds.
(a) All noxious weeds shall be destroyed prior to the time in which such plants would mature to the bloom or flower state. The growth of noxious weeds in excess of twelve (12) inches in height from the ground surface shall be prohibited within the City corporate limits. Noxious weeds shall include any weed, grass or similar plant growth which, if allowed to pollinate, would cause or produce hay fever in human beings or would cause a skin rash through contact with the skin. Noxious weeds, as defined in this Section and in Section 8-1-6, shall include, but not be limited to, the following:
Cirsium arvense (Canada Thistle)
Ambrosia artemisiifolia (Common Ragweed)
Ambrosia trifida (Great Ragweed)
Euphorbia esula (Leafy Spurge)
Convolvulus arvensis (Creeping Jenny) (Field Bind Weed)
Tragopogon dubius (Goats Beard)
Rhus radicans (Poison Ivy)
Cirsium vulgaries (Bull Thistle)
Pastinaca sativa (Wild Parsnip)
Arctium minus (Burdock)
Xanthium strumarium (Cocklebur)
Amaranthus retroflexus (Pigweed)
Chenopodium album (Common Lambsquarter)
Rumex Crispus (Curled Dock)
Cannabis sativa (Hemp)
Plantago lancellata (English Plantain)
Noxious grasses, as defined in this Section and in Section 8-1-7, shall include, but not be limited to, the following:
Agrostia alba (Redtop)
Poa pratensis (Kentucky Blue)
Sorghum halepense (Johnson)
Setaria (Foxtail)
Noxious weeds are also the following plants and other rank growth:
Ragweed
Thistles
Smartweed
Dandelions (over 8 inches in height)
Milkweed (over 8 inches in height)
(b) The City Building Inspector, or his/her designee, shall issue a written notice by mail (or hand delivery) to the owner or occupant of any lands upon which noxious weeds are located in violation of subsection (a) above. The written notice shall give the owner or occupant of the property five (5) days to remove or destroy the noxious weeds. If the owner or occupant of the property fails to remove or destroy the noxious weeds within the five (5)-day period, the City Building Inspector, or his/her designee, may go onto the property and cause the noxious weeds to be removed or destroyed, and the cost thereof shall be a special charge against the property and collected pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 66.0627.
State Law reference Wis. Stat. §§ 66.0407 and 66.0627
2. This ordinance shall become effective upon passage and publication as required by law.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on March 9, 2020.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
_______________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: March 9, 2020
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
February 24, 2020
Verona City Hall
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Gaskell, Kemp, Kohl, Reekie and Touchett were present. Jerney and Posey were absent and excused. Also present: City Administrator Sayre, City Attorney Kleinmaier, DPW Jacobson, City Engineer Fischer, and City Clerk Clark.
4. Public Comment: None
5. Approval of the minutes from the February 10, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kohl, to approve the minutes of the February 10, 2020 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 6-0.
6. Mayors Business: None
7. Announcements: None
8. Administrators Report: Staff is working with Glacier Landscape to install plantings in the downtown planting beds and other areas of the City. These projects are funded with room tax dollars.
9. Engineers Report:
10. Committee Reports
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $18,129,164.25. Motion carried 6-0.
B. Public Works/Sewer & Water Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Developers agreement for Woods at Cathedral Point Phase 1 public improvements. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve a developers agreement for Woods at Cathedral Point Phase 1 public improvements, pending final review by the City Attorney and City Administrator. Motion carried 6-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Professional services agreement with KorTerra for KorWeb Enhanced Facility Mapping Services for utility locating management software. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Gaskell, to approve a professional services agreement with KorTerra for KorWeb Enhanced Facility Mapping Services for utility locating management software. Motion carried 6-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Professional services agreement with AECOM for Project ID 2020-110 Verona 2020 Stormwater Services. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Cronin, to approve a professional services agreement with AECOM for Project ID 2020-110 Verona 2020 Stormwater Services. Motion carried 6-0.
(4) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Professional services agreement with Baker Tilly for Project ID 2020-111 Utility Impact Fee Design. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve a professional services agreement with Baker Tilly for Project ID 2020-111 Utility Impact Fee Design. Motion carried 6-0.
(5) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Professional services agreement with Kueny Architects, LLC for Project ID 2019-111 Public Works Facility Design. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Gaskell, to approve a professional services agreement with Kueny Architects, LLC for Project ID 2019-111 Public Works Facility Design, with a total fee not to exceed $481,163, and contingent upon legal counsel review of the contract language. Motion carried 6-0.
11. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Current litigation involving condemnation claim made by property owner related to County Highway M/PD road project.
The Common Council may convene in closed session as authorized by Section 19.85(1)(g) of the Wisconsin Statutes for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel who either orally or in writing will advise the governmental body on strategy to be adopted with respect to current or likely litigation. The Common Council may reconvene in open session and take action on the closed session item.
Kleinmaier stated this is Just Compensation litigation related to the road project at the intersection of CTH M & PD. The City made payment to the property owner for the land that was taken as part of the project, and now the owners have filed a lawsuit seeking more compensation. The trial for this lawsuit is set for March 912, 2020. Staff believes this is an appropriate time to discuss strategy with the Council.
Motion by Kohl, seconded by Kemp, to convene in a closed session, as authorized by Section 19.85(1)(g) of the Wisconsin Statutes for the purpose of conferring with legal counsel who either orally or in writing will advise the governmental body on strategy to be adopted with respect to current or likely litigation. The Common Council may reconvene in open session and take action on the closed session item. On roll call: Alder Cronin Aye; Alder Gaskell Aye; Alder Kemp Aye; Alder Kohl Aye; Alder Reekie Aye; Alder Touchett Aye. Motion carried 6-0. The Common Council convened in closed session at 7:19 p.m. City Attorney Kleinmaier and Public Works Director Theran Jacobson remained for the closed session.
CLOSED SESSION
Motion by Kohl, seconded by Reekie, to reconvene in open session at 8:13 p.m. Motion carried 6-0. No action was taken by the Common Council in closed session. Diaz stated the Common Council discussed upcoming litigation during the closed session. When official action is taken, it will be announced publicly.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Approval of operator licenses. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve operator license applications as presented by the City Clerk. Motion carried 6-0.
12. Adjournment: Motion by Touchett, seconded by Cronin, to adjourn at 8:14 p.m. Motion carried 6-0.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING IN RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES
CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
Notice is hereby given that absentee voting will be administered at the following locations on Wednesday, March 18th and Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m.:
Willow Pointe, 1125 North Edge Trail, Verona, WI 53593
Noel Manor, 471 Prairie Way Blvd., Verona, WI 53593
Four Winds Manor, 303 S. Jefferson St., Verona, WI 53593
Four Winds Lodge, 309 Schweitzer Dr., Verona, WI 53593
Special Voting Deputies appointed by the City of Verona will be administering absentee voting for the residents of these facilities for the April 7, 2020 Spring Primary Election at the above times and places. Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request to vote an absentee ballot. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided for at least 10 consecutive days before the election in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot.
Only observers from each of the two recognized political parties whose candidates for governor or president received the greatest number of votes in the municipality at the most recent general election may accompany the deputies to each facility where absentee voting will take place. The observers may observe the process of absentee ballot distribution in the common areas of the home, facility or complex. Each party wishing to have an observer present shall submit the name of the observer to the clerk or board of election commissioners no later than the close of business on the last business day prior to the visit.
Family members of residents may be present at the time of voting.
If you have questions, please contact:
Ellen Clark
111 Lincoln St., Verona, WI 53593
608-848-9947
Published: March 12, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *