STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Austin A. Jacobs, D.O.D. 09/25/2019
Case No. 2019PR760
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth March 23, 1937 and date of death September 25, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1961 County Road PB, Verona, WI 53593.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is January 24, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
October 22, 2019
Terese M. Hansen
Hansen Law Office
111 E. Verona Ave.
Verona, WI 53593
608-772-3939
Bar Number: 1000988
Published: October 31, November 7 and 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *