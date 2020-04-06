CITY OF VERONA COMMON COUNCIL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE AND DISCONTINUE PORTIONS OF NORTHERN LIGHTS ROAD AND CROSS COUNTRY ROAD
Pursuant to Wis. Stat. § 66.1003(4), the City of Verona Common Council introduced a resolution (the “Resolution”) at its March 9, 2020 meeting declaring that, since the public interest requires it, portions of Northern Lights Road and Cross Country Road identified in the Resolution and adjacent to land owned by Epic Systems Corporation should be vacated and discontinued. For avoidance of doubt, Northern Lights Road and Cross Country Road, as they exist today, will not be relocated as part of the Resolution.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Verona Common Council will hold a public hearing and then discuss and take action on the Resolution at its Common Council meeting on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Center, 111 Lincoln Street.
A copy of the Resolution may be reviewed by contacting the City Clerk’s Office, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., or Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. A copy of the Resolution may be obtained once the copying fee is paid. Please contact City Administrator Adam Sayre for additional information regarding the Resolution.
Any interested person or his/her agent will be heard at the public hearing.
Dated: March 12, 2020.
_______________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: April 2, 9 and 16, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *