NOTICE OF HEARING DISCONTINUANCE OF A PORTION OF A PUBLIC WAY PRAIRIE CIRCLE IN THE TOWN OF VERONA
Town of Verona Hall 7669 County Highway PD Verona, WI 53593
Pursuant to §66.1003 (4)(b) of the Wisconsin Statutes, a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Verona at the Verona Town Hall located at 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, Wisconsin, on June 2, 2020 during a regular meeting of the Town Board commencing at 6:30 PM to discuss the petition to discontinue a portion of the public way Prairie Circle. The petition and subsequent scheduling of the public hearing were introduced at a meeting of the Town Board on May 1, 2020. The petition is available for inspection at the office of the Town Clerk, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, Wisconsin. If accepted, the petition would discontinue a portion of a public way that exists on Prairie Circle, off of County Highway PD, more particularly described as follows:
Vacated Prairie Circle A
Vacated Prairie Circle, located in part of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 7, T6N, R8E, Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said Section 7; thence N 87°4518 W along the South Line of the Southeast ¼, 51.21 feet; thence N 34°2018 W, 1888.46 feet to right- of-way of Prairie Circle and to the point of beginning.
Thence continue N 34°2018 W, 67.21 feet; thence N 15°5530 W, 66.94 feet to the common corner of Lot 1 Certified Survey Map No. 14394 and Lot 4 Certified Survey Map No. 9599 at the westerly right-of-way of said Prairie Circle; thence along said westerly right-of-way of Prairie Circle along an arc of a curve concaved easterly having a radius of
70.00 feet and a long chord bearing of S 25°0903 E, 132.42 feet to the point of beginning. This vacated Prairie Circle contains 3,862 sq. ft. or 0.09 acres thereof.
Vacated Prairie Circle B
Vacated Prairie Circle, located in part of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 7, T6N, R8E, Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the Southeast Corner of said Section 7; thence N 87°4518 W along the South Line of the Southeast ¼, 51.21 feet; thence N 34°2018 W, 1888.46 feet to right-of-way of Prairie Circle; thence along said right-of-way of Prairie Circle on an arc of a curve concaved northerly having a radius of 70.00 feet and a long chord bearing of N 55°3943 E, 66.00 feet to the point of beginning.
Thence N 34°2018 W, 56.52 feet; thence N 15°5530 W, 73.83 feet; thence N 89°0438 E, 226.85 feet; thence S 00°5730 W, 33.00 feet; thence S 02°1628 W,
33.07 feet; thence S 89°0439 W, 167.88 feet; thence along an arc of a curve concaved westerly having a radius of 70.00 feet and a long chord bearing of S 05°2233 W, 52.80 feet to the point of beginning. This vacated Prairie Circle contains 15,543 sq. ft. or 0.36 acres thereof.
Dated: May 4, 2020
Drafted by: John M. Wright, Town of Verona Clerk/Treasurer
Published: May 14, 21, and 28, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Sybil K. Hutchinson
Case No. 2020PR000328
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth September 19, 1950 and date of death April 27, 2020, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 216 North Nine Mound Road, Verona, WI 53593.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedents estate is August 14, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Ben J. Schulenburg
Court Commissioner
May 14, 2020
Atty. Marilyn A. Dreger
200 W. Verona Avenue
Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-9899
Bar Number: 1001608
Published: May 21, 28 and June 4, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR 2020/2021
ALCOHOL LICENSES
Notice is hereby given, that the following applications to serve alcoholic beverages to be consumed on-premises in the Town of Verona have been received, and are on file in the Office of the Town Clerk. A public hearing will be held on June 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to allow for comments regarding these applications.
CLASS B retail license for the sale of malt beverages to be consumed on premise
Dale Goytowski, President
d/b/a/ Blackhawk Bowhunters, Inc.
2103 CTH PB main clubhouse bar in the Town of Verona
CLASS B retail license for the sale of malt beverages to be consumed on premise and CLASS B retail license for the sale of intoxicating liquor to be consumed on premise
Susan Kaye Buchanan, President
d/b/a Ole Duffers Pub
1755 CTH PB in the Town of Verona
These applications are available for inspection at the Verona Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD between the hours of 8:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m. M-F.
John Wright, Clerk/Treasurer
Town of Verona
Published: May 21, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *