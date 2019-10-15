Notice
First K&M of Verona LLC will be holding an ONLINE auction selling one unit on “Bid13.com” closing 10/25/19 at 9:00 AM. Please log into bid13.com for bidding instructions and to view a video of the contents.
The unit is leased by Roland Sarko and or Sarko Surveying Inc. A PARTIAL list of contents:3 refrigerators, 4 steel desks, Tenish foot fiberglass step ladder, 2 wooden desks, red dolly, several office chairs, 2 vacuum cleaners 2-3 prints.
Published: October 17 and 24, 2019
WNAXLP
***
Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday November 4, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) amendment for façade changes to the building at 118 South Main Street.
2) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD) to be located in the North Neighborhood south of County Highway PD, west of County Highway M, and north of Kettle Creek North subdivision that would allow for the construction of 213 single-family detached residential units and 50 condominium residential units on 170-acres.
3) Zoning map amendment to rezone 14.2-acres of Block 1, Lot 1 of the Whispering Coves Subdivision abutting County Highway M from Rural Agriculture (RA) to Suburban Commercial (SC) and zoning map amendment to rezone 7.5-acres of Block 2, Lot 2 of the Whispering Coves Subdivision from Rural Agriculture (RA) to Urban Residential (UR).
4) Zoning map amendment for the Whispering Coves Subdivision to rezone 58.0-acres to public institutional (PI) and 87.3-acres to Neighborhood Residential (NR) located in the North Neighborhood south of County Highway PD, west of County Highway M, and north of Kettle Creek North subdivision.
Interested persons may comment on these planning and zoning matters during the public hearings at the November 4, 2019 meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations for these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decisions on Monday, November 11th.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on this item or to receive copies of the submittal. Maps showing the location of the affected properties may be viewed at City Hall or may be obtained once the applicable copying fee has been paid to the City.
Ellen Clark,
City Clerk
Published: October 17 and 24, 2019
WNAXLP