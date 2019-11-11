STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DANE COUNTY, NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INFORMAL ADMINISTRATION) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Austin A. Jacobs, D.O.D. 09/25/2019
Case No. 2019PR760
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for Informal Administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth March 23, 1937 and date of death September 25, 2019, was domiciled in Dane County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1961 County Road PB, Verona, WI 53593.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is January 24, 2020.
5. A claim may be filed at the Dane County Courthouse, 215 S. Hamilton Street, Madison, Wisconsin, Room 1005.
Electronically signed by Danell Behrens
Deputy Probate Registrar
October 22, 2019
Terese M. Hansen
Hansen Law Office
111 E. Verona Ave.
Verona, WI 53593
608-772-3939
Bar Number: 1000988
Published: October 31, November 7 and 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
ATTENTION:
CITY OF VERONA RESIDENTS AND TAXPAYERS
The regular Monday, November 25, 2019 meeting of the Verona Common Council has been moved to Monday, November 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Center, 111 Lincoln St., Verona, WI.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: November 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 19-950
AN ORDINANCE REZONING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, does hereby ordain as follows:
1. That Section 13-1-42, “Zoning Map” of Title 13, Chapter 1 “Zoning Code”, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona be amended by repealing the existing zoning of Rural Agricultural (RA) and assigning the zoning of Public Institutional (PI) to 46.621 acres in the Whispering Coves Subdivision, and repealing the existing zoning of Rural Agricultural (RA) and assigning the zoning of Neighborhood Residential (NR) to 76.429 acres in the Whispering Coves Subdivision.
2. The Zoning Map Amendment shall become effective upon satisfaction of the following conditions:
a) The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon annexation of the 2.325-acres of land for Morningside Boulevard.
b) The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon the execution of a development agreement.
c) The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon execution of the Morningside Boulevard road agreement.
3. That the City Clerk is directed to forthwith make the above change in the zoning district boundaries on the official map of the City of Verona pursuant to Section 13-1-42 of the City ordinances after passage and publication as required by law.
The full text of this ordinance may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk at 608-845-6495, or may be viewed at Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on November 11, 2019.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
_______________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: November 11, 2019
Published: November 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 19-051
AN ORDINANCE REZONING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, does hereby ordain as follows:
1. That Section 13-1-42, “Zoning Map” of Title 13, Chapter 1 “Zoning Code”, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Verona be amended by repealing the existing zoning of Rural Agricultural (RA) on the described parcels in the City of Verona and assigning the Suburban Commercial (SC) and Urban Residential (UR) zoning classifications to the following lots within the Whispering Coves Subdivision:
Block 1, Lot 1 Suburban Commercial
Block 1, Lot 2 Urban Residential
2. The Zoning Map Amendment shall become effective upon satisfaction of the following conditions:
a) The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon annexation of the 2.325-acres of land for Morningside Boulevard.
b) The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon the execution of a development agreement.
c) The zoning map amendment shall become effective upon execution of the Morningside Boulevard road agreement.
d) For the property zoned UR, the property owner shall install and maintain a multi-family notification sign as outlined in the City’s Residential Development Policy.
3. That the City Clerk is directed to forthwith make the above change in the zoning district boundaries on the official map of the City of Verona pursuant to Section 13-1-42 of the City ordinances after passage and publication as required by law.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on November 11, 2019.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
_______________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: November 11, 2019
Published: November 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 19-952
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY TO THE CITY OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, WISCONSIN
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, by at least a two-thirds (2/3) vote of its members, does hereby ordain as follows:
Section 1. Territory Annexed.
In accordance with Section 66.0217 of the Wisconsin Statutes the following described territory contiguous to the City of Verona and located in the Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin is hereby annexed to the City of Verona:
LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS AS SURVEYED IN THE TOWN OF VERONA, DANE COUNTY, STATE OF WISCONSIN
LANDS TO BE ANNEXED TO THE CITY OF VERONA
Morningside right-of-way, part of Lot 4, Certified Survey Map No. 3366, as recorded in Volume 13, on pages 153-154, as Document No. 1648625, and Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 06 North, Range 08 East, Town of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, described more particularly as follows:
Commencing at the North Quarter corner of Section 10, aforesaid; thence South 00 degrees 36 minutes 54 seconds West along the East line of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, aforesaid, 1319.17 feet; thence North 88 degrees 50 minutes 39 seconds West, 179.78 feet to the Westerly right-of-way line of County Trunk Highway ‘M’ also being the Point of Beginning; thence continuing North 88 degrees 50 minutes 39 seconds West, 1,143.47 feet; thence North 88 degrees 51 minutes 14 seconds West, 734.17 feet; thence North 01 degrees 08 minutes 46 seconds East, 50.00 feet; thence South 88 degrees 51 minutes 12 seconds East, 733.69 feet; thence South 88 degrees 50 minutes 40 seconds East, 790.29 feet to a point of curve; thence Northeasterly 19.74 feet along an arc of a curve to the left, having a radius of 250.00 feet, the chord bears North 88 degrees 53 minutes 36 seconds East, 19.74 feet; thence North 86 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds East, 413.21 feet to a point on the curving Westerly right-of-way line of County Trunk Highway ‘M’; thence Southwesterly 12.70 feet along an arc of a curve to the right, having a radius of 40.00 feet, the chord bears South 77 degrees 32 minutes 07 seconds West, 12.65 feet; thence South 86 degrees 37 minutes 37 seconds West, 13.99 feet; thence South 03 degrees 22 minutes 09 seconds East, 48.00 feet; thence South 86 degrees 37 minutes 50 seconds West, 57.94 feet; thence South 03 degrees 35 minutes 16 seconds East, 26.97 feet to the Point of Beginning.
The described parcel contains 101,258 square feet (2.325 acres).
Said parcel is contiguous to the City of Verona, subject to any and all easements and/or right of ways of record. Said parcel contains zero (0) electors and has a population of zero (0).
Section 2. Effect of Annexation.
From and after the date of this Ordinance, the territory described in Section 1 shall be a part of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin for any and all purposes provided by law and all persons coming to or residing within such territory shall be subject to all ordinances, rules and regulations governing the City of Verona. Per Chap. 66.0217(14)(a)1 the City of Verona agrees to pay annually to the Town of Verona, for five (5) years, an amount equal to the amount of property taxes that the Town of Verona levied on the annexed territory, as shown on the tax roll under s. 70.65, in the year in which the annexation is final.
Section 3. Temporary Zoning Classification.
Upon recommendation by the Plan Commission, the territory annexed to the City of Verona by this Ordinance is temporarily designated to be a part of the following district of the City for zoning purposes and subject to all provisions of the zoning ordinance of the City of Verona relating to such district classification and to zoning in the City: Rural Agriculture.
Section 4. Voting Districts.
The territory annexed shall be within the following voting districts:
(a) Aldermanic Districts No. 1
(b) Wards No. 2
(c) Dane County Supervisory District No. 32
Section 5. Severability.
If any provision of this Ordinance is invalid or unconstitutional, or if the application of this Ordinance to any person or circumstances is invalid or unconstitutional, such invalidity or unconstitutionality shall not affect the other provisions or applications of this Ordinance which can be given effect without the invalid or unconstitutional provision or application.
Section 6. Effective Date.
This Ordinance shall not be effective and, therefore, the territory described in Section 1 shall not be considered annexed to the City until all fees associated with the annexation and the Morningside Boulevard road agreement including legal, engineering, etc. shall be paid, and the City of Verona acquires the annexed property. The City Council hereby declares that it would not have adopted this Ordinance without the language and contingencies contained within this paragraph. Following satisfaction of the earlier of the contingencies identified in this paragraph, this Ordinance shall be effective upon publication as required by law.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
_______________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: November 11, 2019
Published: November 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
ORDINANCE NO. 19-953
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 15 RELATING TO THE CITY’S ELECTRICAL BUILDING CODE
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, do ordain that Title 15, Chapter 1 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin, relating to the City’s Electrical Building Code is repealed and recreated to ensure compliance with the State of Wisconsin’s electrical code. The current electrical code references the Department of Commerce, which is now called the Department of Safety and Professional Services (SPS). Staff amended sections 15-1-2, 15-1-3, 15-1-4, 15-1-5, 15-1-17, 15-4-4, and 15-4-5.
The full text of this ordinance may be obtained by contacting the City Clerk at 608-845-6495, or may be viewed at Verona City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on November 11, 2019.
CITY OF VERONA
_______________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
_______________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: November 11, 2019
Published: November 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday December 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following planning and zoning matter:
1) Precise implementation plan (PIP) for a planned unit development (PUD), known as Sugar Creek Commons, located at 501 West Verona Avenue, 503 West Verona Avenue, 507 West Verona Avenue, and 100 Legion Street that would allow for the construction of 143-apartment units and 26,000 square feet of commercial space.
Interested persons may comment on this planning and zoning matter during the public hearing at the December 2, 2019 meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendation for this matter, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for final decision on Monday, December 16th.
Contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist, at 608-845-0909 for more information on this item or to receive copies of the submittal. Maps showing the location of the affected properties may be viewed at City Hall or may be obtained once the applicable copying fee has been paid to the City.
Ellen Clark,
City Clerk
Published: November 14 and 21, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
October 28, 2019
Verona City Hall
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Gaskell, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey and Reekie were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre, DPW Jacobson, City Attorney Kleinmaier, Ehlers and Assoc. Representative Taves, and City Clerk Clark. Touchett was absent and excused.
4. Public Comment: None
5. Approval of the minutes from the October 14, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to approve the minutes of the October 14, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 7-0.
6. Mayors Business: None
7. Announcements: None
8. Administrators Report: The developer for Sugar Creek Commons was sent a clean-up letter requiring removal of debris and building material, and cutting the grass. The grass has been cut. Staff will continue to monitor the property.
9. Engineers Report: Well 6 pumping station: Footings have been poured and sanitary sewer installation along Whalen Road has begun. Verona Area High School traffic improvements: West Verona Avenue is still in Stage 2. West End Circle is still in Stage 1. Both roads are behind the anticipated schedule due to required re-work during the paving process. CTH M: Paving is complete north of Verona. CTH PD Woods Road to CTH M: Stage 2 is anticipated to be completed by winter.
10. Committee Reports
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Posey, to pay the bills in the amount of $743,469.16. Motion carried 7-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-044 approving the 2020 Fitch-Rona EMS operating and capital budgets. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to approve Resolution No. R-19-044 approving the 2020 Fitch-Rona operating and capital budgets. The 2020 total proposed operating budget for the Fitch-Rona EMS District is $3,135,521. The City of Verona’s share of the operating budget is $517,278. The 2020 proposed capital budget is $63,138. The City of Verona’s share of the capital budget is $28,504. Motion carried 7-0.
B. Public Safety and Welfare Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 19-949 amending Sections 7-1-3 and 7-1-18 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, relating to licensing of dogs and number of dogs allowed. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to approve Ordinance No. 19-949 amending Sections 7-1-3 and 7-1-18 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, relating to licensing of dogs and number of dogs allowed. The proposed Ordinance amendment would eliminate a kennel license requirement and amend the Ordinance to allow no more than three (3) dogs in a household. The kennel license is recommended for elimination from this Section, as the City does not have any residential kennels, and commercial kennels are regulated through the Zoning Ordinance. Motion carried 7-0.
C. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-045 creating Tax Incremental District No. 10, approving its project plan and establishing its boundaries, City of Verona, Wisconsin. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kemp, to approve Resolution No. R-19-045 creating Tax Incremental District No. 10, approving its project plan and establishing its boundaries, City of Verona, Wisconsin. Motion carried 7-0.
D. Public Works Sewer & Water Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Developers agreement with Liberty Business Park for Liberty Drive extension. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Gaskell, to approve a developers agreement with Liberty Business Park for Liberty Drive extension. Motion carried 7-0.
11. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-046 approving a development agreement and tax agreement with ACS Holdings, LLC for the construction of a headquarters building located in Tax Incremental District No. 10.
Diaz asked for a vote on the approval of Resolution No. R-19-046 approving a development agreement and tax agreement with ACS Holdings, LLC for the construction of a headquarters building located in Tax Incremental District No. 10. Ayes7; Nays0.
12. Adjournment:
Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to adjourn at 7:19 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
The Common Council reconvened at 7:22 p.m.
Motion by Kemp, seconded by Reekie, to approve Resolution No. R-19-046 approving a development agreement and tax agreement with ACS Holdings, LLC for the construction of a headquarters building located in Tax Incremental District No. 10. Motion carried 7-0, as recorded above.
Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to adjourn at 7:23 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Ellen Clark,
City Clerk
Published: November 14, 2019
WNAXLP
* * *