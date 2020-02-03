ORDINANCE NO. 20-955
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 27 of CHAPTER 1 of TITLE 10, MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC FOR THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF VERONA
SECTION 10-1-27
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, Wisconsin, does ordain that Section 10-1-27(a)(68-69) of the Code or Ordinances of the City of Verona are created to read as follows:
Sec. 10-1-27 Parking Prohibited Zones
(a) Parking Prohibited at All Times. No person shall park, stop or leave standing any vehicle upon any of the following highways or parts of highways:
(68) On the west side of Westridge Parkway, beginning from the northern curb line of West Verona Avenue, extending north for a distance of one hundred forty-four (144) feet.
(69) On the east side of Westridge Parkway, beginning from the northern curb line of West Verona Avenue, extending north for a distance of one hundred fifty-five (155) feet.
All other sections shall remain as previously adopted.
The foregoing ordinance was duly adopted by the Common Council of the City of Verona at a meeting held on January 27, 2020.
CITY OF VERONA
Luke Diaz, Mayor
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Adopted: January 27, 2020
Published: February 6, 2020
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
January 13, 2020
Verona City Hall
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Gaskell, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre and City Clerk Clark.
4. Public Comment: None
5. Approval of the minutes from the December 16, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to approve the minutes of the December 16, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
6. Mayor’s Business:
A. Mayor Diaz read a proclamation for Adult School Crossing Guard Week.
7. Announcements:
Clerk Clark presented an overview of the Badger Book electronic poll books that will be implemented in the City of Verona beginning with the February 18, 2020 Spring Primary Election.
8. Administrator’s Report:
• The Sugar Creek School RFP has been posted to the City’s website. Proposals are due by March 30th.
9. Engineer’s Report:
10. Committee Reports
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Kemp, seconded by Cronin, to pay the bills in the amount of $15,234,135.39. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Public Safety and Welfare Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Temporary Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class B” Wine license applications from the Verona Area Community Theater, 103 Lincoln Street, for February 13-15 and 20-22, 2020; and May 15-17, 2020 — Dale Nickels, Agent. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kemp, to approve Temporary Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverage and “Class B” Wine license applications from the Verona Area Community Theater, 103 Lincoln Street, for February 13-15 and 20-22, 2020; and May 15-17, 2020 – Dale Nickels, Agent. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-001 approving a conditional use permit for a proposed in-vehicle sales or service land use to construct a drive-through to be located at 150 West End Circle. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kohl, to approve Resolution No. R-20-001 approving a conditional use permit for a proposed in-vehicle sales or service land use to construct a drive-through to be located at 150 West End Circle. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-20-002 approving a conditional use permit amendment to the Epic Systems Corporation “Group Development” to allow for the construction of two office buildings on Campus 5 located at 1979 Milky Way. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kemp, to approve Resolution No. R-20-002 approving a conditional use permit amendment to the Epic Systems Corporation “Group Development” to allow for the construction of two office buildings on Campus 5 located at 1979 Milky Way. Motion carried 8-0.
11. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Lease agreement with Verizon for the water tower at 825 County Highway M. Staff has been working with Verizon on a lease agreement for the rental of tower space at Tower 2 located at 825 County Highway M. Highlights of the lease agreement include: five (5) year term; renewal for four (4) additional successive five (5) year terms unless tenant provides landlord written notice; upfront cost for execution of lease is $16,100; and base monthly rent is $2,300 with a 3% escalation.
Motion by Kemp, seconded by Reekie, to approve a lease agreement with Verizon for the water tower at 825 County Highway M, contingent upon review by the City Attorney. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Designation of alternate locations and extended hours for requesting and voting absentee ballots for the April 7, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to designate the Verona Public Library and the Verona Senior Center as alternate absentee voting locations and approve extended absentee voting hours for the April 7, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Approval of operator licenses. Motion by Touchett seconded by Posey, to approve operator license applications as presented by the City Clerk. Motion carried 8-0.
12. Adjournment:
Motion by Touchett, seconded by Reekie, to adjourn at 7:33 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark
City Clerk
Published: February 6, 2020
NOTICE
ELECTORS OF THE CITY AND TOWN OF VERONA
Notice is hereby given that the Public Test of the Automatic Tabulating and Electronic Voting Equipment to be used for the February 18, 2020 Spring Primary in the City of Verona and Town of Verona will be conducted on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the respective municipal buildings. The City of Verona and Town of Verona will conduct their tests at 10:30 AM.
This test is open to the general public.
Ellen Clark, Clerk
City of Verona
111 Lincoln Street
Verona, WI 53593
608-845-6495
John Wright, Clerk
Town of Verona
7669 County Highway PD
Verona, WI 53593
608-845-7187
Published: Thursday, February 6, 2020
