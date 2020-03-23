Notice

The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following zoning matter:

1) Zoning text amendment to amend Section 14-1-70(u)(9) relating to changing a street name.

Interested persons may comment on this zoning matter during the public hearing at the April 8th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make a recommendation on this matter, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for a final decision on Monday, April 13th.

For more information on this request, please contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist at 608-845-0909 or Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us.

Ellen Clark, City Clerk

Published: March 19 and 26, 2020

WNAXLP

* * *

NOTICE

ELECTORS OF THE CITY AND TOWN OF VERONA

Notice is hereby given that the Public Test of the Automatic Tabulating and Electronic Voting Equipment to be used for the April 7, 2020 Presidential Preference and Spring Election in the City of Verona and Town of Verona will be conducted on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the respective municipal buildings. The City of Verona and Town of Verona will conduct their tests at 10:30 AM.

This test is open to the general public.

Ellen Clark, Clerk

City of Verona

111 Lincoln Street

Verona, WI 53593

608-845-6495

John Wright, Clerk

Town of Verona

7669 County Highway PD

Verona, WI 53593

608-845-7187

Published: Thursday, March 26, 2020

WNAXLP

* * *