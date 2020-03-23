Notice
The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following zoning matter:
1) Zoning text amendment to amend Section 14-1-70(u)(9) relating to changing a street name.
Interested persons may comment on this zoning matter during the public hearing at the April 8th Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make a recommendation on this matter, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for a final decision on Monday, April 13th.
For more information on this request, please contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist at 608-845-0909 or Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us.
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Published: March 19 and 26, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *
NOTICE
ELECTORS OF THE CITY AND TOWN OF VERONA
Notice is hereby given that the Public Test of the Automatic Tabulating and Electronic Voting Equipment to be used for the April 7, 2020 Presidential Preference and Spring Election in the City of Verona and Town of Verona will be conducted on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the respective municipal buildings. The City of Verona and Town of Verona will conduct their tests at 10:30 AM.
This test is open to the general public.
Ellen Clark, Clerk
City of Verona
111 Lincoln Street
Verona, WI 53593
608-845-6495
John Wright, Clerk
Town of Verona
7669 County Highway PD
Verona, WI 53593
608-845-7187
Published: Thursday, March 26, 2020
WNAXLP
* * *