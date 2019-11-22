Town of Verona
Regular Town Board Meeting
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 6:30 PM
Town Hall/Community Center
7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593-1035
1. Call to Order/Approval of the Agenda
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Public Comment
4. Approval of Minutes from November 5, 2019 Regular Meeting and November 18, 2019 Special Meeting
5. Discuss 2020 Town of Verona Operating and Capital Budget
* Action to Adopt the Public Works Capital Improvement Program and Drainage Improvement Plan
* Action to Adopt the detailed 2020 Town of Verona Budget
* Action to schedule an end-of-year meeting to consider and approve final budget amendments and approve bills
6. Discussion and Possible Action to Appoint Town of Verona Election Personnel for the 2020-2021 Term by Resolution 2019-10
7. Discussion and Possible Action to Update the Town of Verona Comprehensive Building Code by Ordinance 2019-05 to Incorporate Changes Required by the State of Wisconsin Regulating Electrical Inspections and to Incorporate Changes Previously Approved by Resolution 2015-07
8. Reports and Recommendations
* Plan Commission:
i. Discussion and Possible Action – Land Use Application 2019-1 Approval of a Certified Survey Map for property located at 3185 Timber Lane
* Public Works:
i. Discussion and Possible Action – To Enter Into a Lease to Own Agreement with JX Peterbilt for a New Plow Starting in January 2020
* Financial Sustainability Committee
* Natural and Recreational Areas Committee
* EMS Commission
* Town Staff:
i. Clerk/Treasurer report
ii. Public Works Project Manager report
* Discussion and Action - Annual contract for services from MSA Professional Services
* Update and Possible Action – MLS Grants
iii. Planner/Administrator report
* Discussion and Possible Action – options related to wood burning on Town property near the public works building
* Town Chair
* Supervisors
9. Approval of the Payment of Bills
10. Adjourn
Regular board agendas are published in the Town’s official newspaper, The Verona Press. Per Resolution 2016-2 agendas are posted at the Town Hall and online at www.town.verona.wi.us. Use the ‘subscribe’ feature on the Town’s website to receive agendas and other announcements via email.
Notice is also given that a possible quorum of the Plan Commission and/or Public Works, Ordinance, Natural and Recreational Areas, and Financial Sustainability Committees and could occur at this meeting for the purposes of information gathering only.
If anyone having a qualifying disability as defined by the American with Disabilities Act needs an interpreter, materials in alternate formats, or other accommodations to access these meetings, please contact the Town of Verona Clerk @ 608-845-7187 or jwright@town.verona.wi.us. Please do so at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that proper arrangements can be made.
Posted: November 22, 2019
Mark Geller, Town Chair, Town of Verona
Published: November 28, 2019
WNAXLP
