CITY OF VERONA
NOTICE OF PROPERTY ASSESSMENT AND REVALUATION
2020 Assessment Year
Revaluation: All municipalities are required to periodically update property records and re-establish assessments at full value. For this purpose, the City of Verona will be conducting a revaluation of all property for the 2020 assessment year. Beginning in November 2019, the assessor’s staff will be periodically conducting inspections on properties until such time that we have completed our 2020 assessment roll.
The City has retained Associated Appraisal Consultants, Inc., as the City Assessor to conduct the revaluation of all property. During field inspections, all staff appraisers from Associated Appraisal will carry photo IDs and drive red vehicles displaying the Associated Appraisal company name. If no one is home when visiting a property, the appraiser will place a doorhanger on the main entrance. All courtesies and considerations shown the appraisers will be greatly appreciated.
Notices of assessment will be distributed when the property reviews are complete and new assessed values are determined for each property. Property owners will have an opportunity to discuss the assessed values with an Associated Appraisal representative at the Open Book session. After the Open Book session, property owners will have the opportunity to appeal an assessment to the Board of Review. The Notices of Assessment will contain the dates and times of the Open Book and Board of Review meetings.
Notice of Assessor’s Authority to Enter Land:
The trespass law in Wisconsin entitles the assessor to enter a property once during an assessment cycle unless the property owner has notified the assessor in advance to deny entry. Additional visits may be authorized by the property owner. Assessors are restricted to the following conditions when entering property:
1) The reason for the entry must be to make an assessment on behalf of the state or a political subdivision.
2) The entry must be on a weekday during daylight hours, or at another time as agreed upon with the property owner.
3) The assessor’s visit must not be more than one hour.
4) The assessor must not open doors, enter through open doors, or look into windows of structures.
5) If the property owner or occupant is not present, the assessor must leave a notice on the principal building providing the owner with information on how to contact them.
6) The assessor may not enter the premises if they have received a notice from the property owner or occupant denying them entry.
7) The assessor must leave if the property owner or occupant asks them to leave.
In 2009, Wisconsin Act 68 was enacted to amend Section 70.05(5)(b) Wis. Stats. and to create Section 70.05 (4m), 895, 488, 943.13 (4m)(d) and 943.15(1m) of the statutes; relating to: partially exempting an assessor and an assessor’s staff from liability for trespassing, creating immunity from civil liability, and changing the notice requirements relating to the revaluation of property by an assessor. Copies of the applicable statutes can be obtained at public depositories throughout the State of Wisconsin, and from the State of Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau website (www.legis.state.wi.us/rsb/stats.html)
Published: October 3, 2019
MEETING OF TOWN OF VERONA PLAN COMMISSION
Thursday, October 10, 2019, 7:00 p.m.
Town of Verona Hall,
7669 County Highway PD
Verona, WI 53593
1. Call to Order/Approval of Meeting Agenda
2. Public Comment - This section of the meeting provides the opportunity for comment from persons in attendance on items not listed below over which this governing body has jurisdiction. Comments on matters not listed on this agenda could be placed on a future Plan Commission meeting agenda.
3. Approval of minutes from 9/12/2019
4. Reports:
Chair:
Committee Reports: (Public Works, Finance, Natural and Recreational Areas)
Commissioners:
Planner/Administrator:
5. Land use application 2019-9 submitted by JSD Professional Services on behalf of John and Gary Doerfer for property located at 6458 Whalen Road. The application involves the rezoning of 3.948 acres from AT35 and RR1 to RR2 and a new Certified Survey Map.
• Presentation
• Public Hearing
• Discussion and Action
6. Discussion of Draft Development and Subdivision ordinance
7. Review of schedule for future meetings
8. Other
9. Adjourn
Plan Commission agendas will be posted at Millers Grocery and Town Hall and on the Town’s website. Go to www.town.verona.wi.us and sign up for the Town List Serve to receive notices via email. Public hearings will be published in the Verona Press. If anyone having a qualifying disability as defined by the American With Disabilities Act, needs an interpreter, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access these meetings, please contact the Town of Verona Clerk’s office @ 608-845 -7187 or j wright@town.verona.w.us Please do so at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that proper arrangements can be made. Notice is also given that a possible quorum could occur at this meeting for the purposes of information gathering only, of the Town Board, Natural and Recreational Areas Committee, and/or Public Works Committee.
Douglas Maxwell, Chair,
Town of Verona Plan Commission
Posted: October 2, 2019
Published: October 3, 2019
STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP
MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION
Publication Title: The Verona Press, Publication No. 658-320. Date of Filing: 9/27/19
Issue Frequency: Weekly. Number of issues published annually: 52. Annual subscription price: $45.00 in Dane/Rock counties; $55.00 elsewhere.
Complete mailing address of known office of publication: 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427. Contact Person: Leeanne Borkowski (608) 845-9559.
Complete mailing address of headquarters of general business offices of the publishers: 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427. Name of Publisher: Leeanne Borkowski, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Name of Editor: Jim Ferolie, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Managing Editor: Jim Ferolie, 133 Enterprise Drive, P.O. Box 930427, Verona, Dane County, WI 53593-0427.
Name of Owners: Woodward Communications, Inc.; Woodward Communications, Inc. ESOP Trust; F. Robert Woodward Trust 3; Thomas N. Woodward; 801 Bluff St., P.O. Box 688, Dubuque, IA 52004-0688.
Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities.
Full Name/Complete Mailing Address: Dubuque Bank and Trust, 1398 Central Avenue, Dubuque, IA 52001.
Publication title: The Verona Press
Issue date for circulation data below: 9/26/19
Total number of copies (Net press run): Average number of copies each issue during preceding 12 months: 1,869. Number copies of single issue published nearest to filing date: 1,877. Paid Circulation (By Mail and outside the Mail) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof and exchange copies) during preceding 12 months: 49; nearest to filing date: 48. Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 (Include paid distribution above nominal rate, advertiser’s proof and exchange copies) during preceding 12 months: 1,489; nearest to filing date: 1,475. Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS® during preceding 12 months: 270; nearest to filing date: 295. Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail®) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Total Paid Distribution: 1,808; nearest to filing date: 1,818.
Free or Nominal Rate Distribution (By Mail and Outside the Mail) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Inside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS (e.g. First-Class Mail) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail (Carriers or other means) during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution during preceding 12 months: 0; nearest to filing date: 0.
Total Distribution during preceding 12 months: 1,808; nearest to filing date: 1,818.
Copies not distributed during preceding 12 months: 61; nearest to filing date: 59.
Total average during preceding 12 months: 1,869; nearest to filing date: 1,877. Percent Paid during preceding 12 months: 100%; nearest to filing date: 100%.
Publication of Statement of Ownership: If the publication is a general publication, publication of this statement is required. Will be printed in the 10/3/19 issue of this publication.
(signed) Jim Ferolie, Editor
9/27/19
I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties).
Published: October 3, 2019
