The City of Verona Plan Commission will hold Public Hearings on Monday February 3, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, for the following planning and zoning matters:
1) Conditional Use Permit amendment to the Epic Systems Corporation “Group Development” to allow for the construction of a workshop located at 1979 Milky Way.
2) General development plan (GDP) for a planned unit development (PUD), known as The Woods at Cathedral Point, located east of Range Trail, south of County Highway M, and west of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail that would allow for the construction of 139 single-family detached homes, 18 twin homes, and 100 multi-family units.
3) Zoning map amendment for the Woods at Cathedral Point subdivision to rezone lots 1 through 158 to Mixed Residential (MR), Neighborhood Residential (NR), and Urban Residential (UR) from their current classification of Rural Agriculture (RA). All outlots would be rezoned to Public Institutional (PI) from their current classification of RA.
4) Zoning map amendment for 515 West Verona Avenue to rezone 0.224 acres from Rural Agriculture (RA) to Urban Commercial.
Interested persons may comment on these planning and zoning matters during the public hearings at the February 3rd Plan Commission meeting. The Plan Commission will make recommendations on these matters, which will then be reviewed by the Common Council for a final decision on Monday, February 10th.
For more information on this request, please check the City’s website. For copies of the application, please contact Katherine Holt, Community Development Specialist at 608-845-0909 or Katherine.Holt@ci.verona.wi.us.
Ellen Clark,
City Clerk
Published: January 16 and 23, 2020
* * *
Town of Verona Adopts a New Building Code
On Tuesday, January 7th, the Town of Verona Board of Supervisors adopted Ordinance 2020-01 to repeal and replace the Town of Verona Comprehensive Building Code in order to adopt the current standards, procedures, and regulations established under the Wisconsin Administrative Codes as based upon the International Building Code and the National Electric Code (NEC) as published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The new local building code for the Town of Verona will become effective the day after publication, January 17, 2020.
Copies of the ordinance are available for public inspection at Town of Verona Office, 7669 County Highway PD, Verona, Wisconsin 53593. For more information, please contact the Town Hall office at 845-7187.
Published: January 16, 2020
* * *
VOTING BY ABSENTEE BALLOT
2020 Spring Primary Election
City and Town of Verona
February 18, 2020
Any qualified elector who is unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may submit a request to vote an absentee ballot to their municipal clerk. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 10 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
You must make a request for an absentee ballot in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov.
Contact your municipal clerk and request that an application for an absentee ballot be sent to you for the primary or election or both. You may also submit a written request in the form of a letter or you may apply for an absentee ballot online at MyVote.wi.gov. Your written request must list your voting address within the municipality where you wish to vote, the address where the absentee ballot should be sent, if different, and your signature. You may make application for an absentee ballot in person, by mail, by fax, by email or at MyVote.wi.gov.
Making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is:
5 pm on the fifth day before the election, February 13, 2020.
Note: Special absentee voting application provisions apply to electors who are indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If this applies to you, contact the municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
Voting an absentee ballot in person
You may also request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office or other specified location during the days and hours specified for casting an absentee ballot in person.
Ellen Clark, Verona City Clerk
111 Lincoln Street, Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-6495
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (M-F)
John Wright, Verona Town Clerk
7669 County Highway PD, Verona, WI 53593
(608) 845-7187
8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (M-F)
The first day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Tuesday, January 28, 2020
The last day to vote an absentee ballot in the clerk’s office: Friday, February 14, 2020
No in-person absentee voting may occur on the day before the election.
The municipal clerk will deliver voted ballots returned on or before Election Day to the proper polling place or counting location before the polls close on February 18, 2020. Any ballots received after the polls close will not be counted.
Published: January 16, 2020
* * *
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
December 16, 2019
Verona City Hall
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Gaskell, Jerney, Kohl, Posey, and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre, City Engineer Fischer, DPW Jacobson, City Attorney Kleinmaier, and City Clerk Clark. Alderperson Kemp was absent and excused. Alderperson Reekie is expected to arrive later.
4. Public Comment: None
5. Approval of the minutes from the November 18, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Touchett, to approve the minutes of the November 18, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 6-0.
6. Mayor’s Business:
A. Citizen appointment to the Community Development Authority. Mayor Diaz recommended that Brett Polglaze be appointed to the Community Development Authority. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Touchett, to appoint Brett Polglaze to the Community Development Authority. Motion carried 6-0.
7. Announcements: None
8. Administrator’s Report:
9. Engineer’s Report:
10. Committee Reports
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Cronin, seconded by Posey, to pay the bills in the amount of $743,504.14, as well as payment in the amount of $1,076,254.78, which encompasses the payout checks for the TID 8 error. Motion carried 6-0.
B. Public Safety and Welfare Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: A Combination Class “A” Beer and “Class A” Liquor license application from Verona Mart, Inc., d/b/a Verona Mobil, 101 East Verona Avenue, Verona, Wisconsin, Ijaz Afridi, Agent. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Touchett, to approve a Combination Class “A” Beer and “Class A” Liquor license for Verona Mart, Inc., d/b/a Verona Mobil, 101 East Verona Avenue, Verona, Wisconsin, Ijaz Afridi, Agent. Motion carried 6-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: City of Verona Warming and Cooling Center Policy. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to approve the City of Verona Warming and Cooling Center Policy. The policy would designate the Library and Senior Center as warming and cooling centers. Motion carried 6-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Agreement for crossing guard services. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Touchett, to approve an agreement with All City Management Services to provide crossing guard services for the City, contingent upon final review by the City Administrator and City Attorney. Motion carried 6-0.
C. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-056 approving a precise implementation plan amendment located at 501 West Verona Avenue, 503 West Verona Avenue, 507 West Verona Avenue, and 100 Legion Street that would allow for the construction of 143 apartment units, and 26,000 square feet of commercial space. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Kohl, to approve a precise implementation plan amendment located at 501 West Verona Avenue, 503 West Verona Avenue, 507 West Verona Avenue, and 100 Legion Street that would allow for the construction of 143 apartment units, and 26,000 square feet of commercial space, with the following condition: 1. Prior to the issuance of building permits, Forward Development Group shall enter into a Developer’s Agreement with the City of Verona. Motion carried 6-0.
D. Public Works/Sewer & Water Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Project closeout and change order No. 1 for Project ID 2019-101, 2019 Asphaltic Rehabilitation. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Gaskell, to approve the project closeout and change order No. 1 for Project ID 2019-101, 2019 Asphaltic Rehabilitation. Motion carried 6-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Project closeout and change order No. 1 for Project ID 2019-102, 2019 Bituminous Seal Coat Project. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Gaskell, to approve the project closeout and change order No. 1 for Project ID 2019-102, 2019 Bituminous Seal Coat Project. Motion carried 6-0.
(3) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Project closeout and change order No. 2 for Project ID 2018-107, CTH M/Thousand Oaks/Liberty Drive traffic signals. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Gaskell, to approve the project closeout and change order No. 2 for Project ID 2018-107, CTH M/Thousand Oaks/Liberty Drive traffic signals. Motion carried 6-0.
(4) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Change order No. 1 for Project 2016-123, CTH PD. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Gaskell, to approve change order No. 1 for Project 2016-123, CTH PD. Motion carried 6-0.
(5) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Change order No. 1 for Project 2017-115, Well 6. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Gaskell, to approve change order No. 1 for Project 2017-115, Well 6. Motion carried 6-0.
(6) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Change order No. 2 for Project 2017-115, Well 6. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Gaskell, to approve change order No. 2 for Project 2017-115, Well 6. Motion carried 6-0.
7:27 P.M. – Alderperson Reekie now present.
11. Old Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 19-954 amending Title 15 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin, relating to the City’s electrical building code. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Reekie, to approve Ordinance No. 19-954 amending Title 15 of the Code of Ordinances, City of Verona, Wisconsin, relating to the City’s electrical building code. Motion carried 7-0.
Mayor Diaz requested unanimous consent to take up items 12.A., 12.C., and 12.D. before items 11.B. and 12.B., for the purpose of convening in closed session for items 11.B. and 12.B. at the same time. There were no objections.
12. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-057 approving creation of a 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. Sayre explained the purpose of a Complete Count Committee is to help promote and encourage citizens to complete the Census. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to approve Resolution No. R-19-057 approving creation of a 2020 Census Complete Count Committee. Motion carried 7-0.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Appointment of Election Inspectors and Special Voting Deputies for the 2020-2021 election term. For the record, two nominees, Jon Nelson and Roger Remus, were nominated by the Republican Party of Dane County as first choice nominees, which means they must be appointed. The Democratic Party did not submit nominees. Mayor Diaz nominated Election Inspectors and Special Voting Deputies for the 2020-2021 term per the list of nominees provided by the City Clerk. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Reekie, to appoint City of Verona Election Inspectors and Special Voting Deputies for the 2020-2021 term per the list of nominees provided by the City Clerk. Motion carried 7-0.
D. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Approval of operator licenses. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Cronin, to approve operator license applications as presented by the City Clerk. Motion carried 7-0.
11.B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Development Agreement for the Sugar Creek Commons project in Tax Incremental District #9.
The Common Council may convene in a closed session, as authorized by Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(e), for the purpose of deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons deem a closed session necessary. The Common council may convene in open session to discuss and take action on the subject matter discussed in the closed session.
Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Reekie, to convene in a closed session, as authorized by Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(e), for the purpose of deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons deem a closed session necessary. The Common council may convene in open session to discuss and take action on the subject matter discussed in the closed session. On roll call: Alder Kohl – Aye; Alder Posey – Aye; Alder Reekie – Aye; Alder Touchett – Aye; Alder Cronin – Aye; Alder Gaskell – Aye; Alder Jerney – Aye. Motion carried 7-0. The Common Council convened in closed session at 7:38 p.m. City Attorney Kleinmaier and Public Works Director Theran Jacobson remained for the closed session. CLOSED SESSION. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Reekie, to reconvene in open session at 8:20 p.m. Motion carried 7-0. No action was taken by the Common Council in closed session.
12.B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Land acquisition for Parcel 5 and 6 for Project 2018-108, Eastside Interceptor Replacement located at 319 and 411 Lincoln Street.
The Common Council may convene in a closed session, as authorized by Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(e), for the purpose of deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons deem a closed session necessary. The Common Council may reconvene in an open session to discuss and take action on the subject matter discussed in the closed session.
Motion by Cronin, seconded by Reekie, to convene in closed session, as authorized by Wisconsin Statute 19.85(1)(e), for the purpose of deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public funds or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons deem a closed session necessary. The Common Council may reconvene in an open session to discuss and take action on the subject matter discussed in the closed session. On roll call: Alder Kohl – Aye; Alder Posey – Aye; Alder Reekie – Aye; Alder Touchett – Aye; Alder Cronin – Aye; Alder Gaskell – Aye; Alder Jerney – Aye. Motion carried 7-0. The Common Council convened in closed session at 7:39 p.m. City Attorney Kleinmaier and Public Works Director Jacobson remained for the closed session. CLOSED SESSION. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Reekie, to reconvene in open session at 8:20 p.m. Motion carried 7-0. No action was taken by the Common Council in closed session. Diaz stated negotiations are ongoing for both closed session items.
12. Adjournment:
Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to adjourn at 8:22 p.m. Motion carried 7-0.
Ellen Clark
City Clerk
Published: January 16, 2020
* * *