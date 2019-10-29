ORDINANCE NO. 19-949
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTIONS 7-1-3 and 7-1-18 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF VERONA
The Common Council of the City of Verona, Dane County, State of Wisconsin, does hereby ordain as follows:
1. That Section 7-1-3 (b) is hereby repealed.
2. That Section 7-1-18 (b) is hereby amended to read as follows: Sec. 7-1-18 — Limitation on Number of Dogs.
(b) Number Limited. No more than three (3) dogs may be kept in one household, except a litter of offspring from one (1) female dog may be kept for not more than sixteen (16) weeks from birth.
CITY OF VERONA
______________________________
Luke Diaz, Mayor
(seal)
______________________________
Ellen Clark, City Clerk
Enacted: October 28, 2019
Published: October 31, 2019
WNAXLP
CITY OF VERONA
MINUTES
COMMON COUNCIL
October 14, 2019
Verona City Hall
1. Mayor Diaz called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Roll call: Alderpersons Cronin, Gaskell, Jerney, Kemp, Kohl, Posey, Reekie and Touchett were present. Also present: City Administrator Sayre, Fire Officer in Charge Machotka, and City Clerk Clark.
4. Public Comment: None
5. Approval of the minutes from the September 30, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kemp, to approve the minutes of the September 30, 2019 Common Council meeting. Motion carried 8-0.
6. Mayor’s Business:
A. Introduction of Senior Center Director
Stephanie Ehle introduced herself as the new Senior Center Director.
B. Proclamation: Halloween trick or treat hours
Mayor Diaz announced that the official trick or treat hours for the City of Verona will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31st.
7. Announcements: None
8. Administrator’s Report:
• Upcoming public hearings include 118 South Main Street and the Whispering Coves development on Monday, November 4th; and the 2020 budget on Monday, November 18th.
• Festival Foods opened on October 11th. As part of their grand opening events and their community involvement, they presented the City with a check for $10,000 to help replace the park equipment at Vande Grift Park in the Eastview Heights subdivision. Thank you to Festival Foods for their generous donation.
9. Engineer’s Report:
• CTH PD will be closed to all traffic west of Shady Oak Lane for four weeks beginning October 14th.
10. Committee Reports
A. Finance Committee
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Payment of bills. Motion by Cronin, seconded by Posey, to pay the bills in the amount of $2,756,595.86. Motion carried 8-0.
(2) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-041 amending the City Fee Schedule. Motion by Cronin, seconded by Kemp, to approve Resolution No. R-19-041 amending the City Fee Schedule. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Plan Commission
(1) Discussion and Possible Action Re: Ordinance No. 19-948 reconfirming and adopting the City of Verona Comprehensive Plan. Motion by Gaskell, seconded by Cronin, to approve Ordinance No. 19-948 reconfirming and adopting the City of Verona Comprehensive Plan. Motion carried 8-0.
11. New Business
A. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-042 requesting exemption from the Dane County Library Tax. Motion by Touchett, seconded by Kemp, to approve Resolution No. R-19-042 requesting exemption from the Dane County Library Tax. Motion carried 8-0.
B. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Resolution No. R-19-043 supporting the establishment of a Fire Department Emergency Medical Responder program. Motion by Kohl, seconded by Cronin, to approve Resolution No. R-19-042 supporting the establishment of a Fire Department Emergency Medical Responder program. Motion carried 8-0.
C. Discussion and Possible Action Re: Approval of operator licenses. Motion by Reekie, seconded by Kohl, to approve operator licenses as presented by the City Clerk. Motion carried 8-0.
12. Adjournment:
Motion by Kohl, seconded by Kemp, to adjourn at 7:14 p.m. Motion carried 8-0.
Ellen Clark
City Clerk
Published: October 31, 2019
WNAXLP