50 years ago
• Madison Mayor William Dyke apologized to the citizens of Verona for not informing them of the city’s potential plans to turn land at County Highway PB and M into a dump site.
“Obviously, somebody goofed,” he said.
The goof-up riled town residents, bringing out protesters to Town Hall and Madison’s City Hall and sparking intense debates.
Madison was choosing between two sites, and it eventually decided against its Verona option – where an industrial park now lies – after it became clear it would cause a legal fight. It also prompted the Town Board to reluctantly enter into extraterritorial zoning negotiations with the village to prohibit such actions.
• The village sold its land on the corner of Main Street and U.S. Hwy. 18-151 (now Verona Avenue), known informally as the Sharpe property, for $75,000 to build a retail shopping center.
The buyers, a Janesville group that was known for erecting shopping centers all over the Midwest, had planned a 11,200-square-foot Red Owl store, a bank toward the west end of the supermarket and a few smaller shops on a partial two-story building, for 27,300 square feet overall.
• Village President Ole Week and several members of the Village Board and Plan Commission revealed a secret meeting had been held with the Hartland- Verona Gravel Company to work out a deal to convert parkland into extra housing lots in the Palmer Addition on the south side of the city.
Week called it an “informal get-together” after several audience members and area residents questioned where the plan came from.
• About 10 percent of the 440 Town of Verona property owners contested their assessments at the Board of Review after the town finally corrected what had been grossly low numbers with a reassessment. The previous year’s assessments were at about 20 percent of market value.
Though the numbers simply provided corrections, some property owners saw their values rise by as much as 10 times what it had been the year before and faced tax increases of as much as $1,000. Much of the increased costs were blamed on Madison’s expansion increasing home values.
• The county agreed to sell four acres of land on the southwestern edge of its 600- acre Dane County Hospital and Home property to build a home for the elderly. That complex is now known as Four Winds Manor and Lodge.
• The Future Farmers of America chapter marked 20 years in Verona.
40 years ago
• The Common Council rejected bids for City Hall after they came up almost $200,000 higher than originally projected.
After a heated argument, the council decided to bring the Building Committee back to try again.
• The Verona fire district got approval to spend $14,000 for equipment join the county’s mutual-aid paging system.
• The struggling Verona football team lost four consecutive games by a combined score of 163-19 before closing its snakebitten, one-win season with a 6-0 loss to Lake Mills.
“A lot of boys turned into young men on the team this year,” coach Greg Schofield said.
• The Plan Commission considered several options with the development of the Barth property west of Harriet Park, after the family’s estate closed.
• Verona’s Kyle McKinnon scored a touchdown and set up another with a key reception for the University of Wisconsin Badger varsity reserve football team in a 30-14 victory over Purdue.
• John Erickson Chevrolet began expanding its business with a 35,000-square-foot addition and a 24,000-pound hoist capable of lifting a school bus.
30 years ago
• The Verona school district reviewed a potential sex ed addition to the middle school curriculum for the following year.
The program would involve parents and have an opt-out, and it was intended to be frank and straightforward, with discussions of everything from self-control and self-esteem to pregnancy, STDs and sexual abuse. Most other school districts in Dane County had already begun using the curriculum.
• Verona Middle School planted a tree on its lawn to honor Lee Walcott, a student who had recently died.
]A group of 17 Verona Middle School students gathered on the lawn, pouring water and reading written remembrances with his parents attending while they played his favorite song, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
• The Verona football team opened 7-0, including a defeat of a highly regarded Columbus team, mounting its best start in school history. It lost to Poynette the following week in a battle of unbeatens.
• A group of special ed students and the Verona High School band appeared on “Good Morning America” promoting the Very Special Arts program.
• The school board denied the band the opportunity to go to the Netherlands because it was deemed to be too much of a burden on parents.
• Subscription prices for the Verona Press increased from 50 cents to 75 cents, with one-year subscriptions increasing to $20.
20 years ago
• A Verona Area School District committee of 36 people held its first meeting to plan for the following year’s school expansion.
The result of a referendum that finally passed after several failed attempts required the district to redraw school attendance boundaries, name new schools plan for staff moving from school to school. The referendum that passed was less expensive than the original proposal but required more upheaval, and voters did not approve a budget override to pay for operations of the new schools.
• Sugar Creek Elementary School teacher Lois Feiner was one of eight teachers in the state honored for teaching excellence, winning the Milken Family Foundation National Educator award.
The award included a $25,000 cash prize and an expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to attend the foundation’s national conference.
Feiner, who did not apply for the honor, did not know she would be receiving the award until the state superintendent of schools read her name at a mystery ceremony in front of the whole school at the high school’s Performing Arts Center.
• The city discussed its extensive plan to prepare for potential Y2K computer glitches. These included filling the water tower to capacity, testing city computers, having two extra police officers and six firefighters and several administrative and public works staff on duty.
• The Verona boys cross country team took 12th at the state meet, led by Mike
Wehrley, who finished 27th.
• Ralph and Darlene Richardson sold the A&W restaurant that had been in the family since 1963. It closed for remodeling and reopened shortly thereafter, but in 2006 it became the site of Capitol Bank.
10 years ago
• Verona schools vaccinated more than 1,000 students for H1N1, the so called swine flu virus in the midst of an outbreak.
They were among 180 where the county health department offered the voluntary shot or spray. The outbreak forced the closure of New Century School, which at one point had 31 of 90 students out sick, and eventually the clinics were shut down because of a nationwide shortage of the vaccination.
• The man who had robbed the Capitol Bank in May was sentenced to 11 years in prison. In his confession, Reginald Ballard said his accomplice, Thurman Wyatt, had boasted about easily robbing Heartland Credit Union, which was robbed in February.
• For the second year in a row, the Verona Joint Fire Commission annual meeting ended in representatives angrily storming out with a budget impasse.
Difficult relations among the three, then later two municipalities – the towns of Springdale and Verona and the City of Verona – continued for several years until the Town of Verona agreed to contract with the city for fire service.
• Verona Area High School took delivery of a $64,000 Steinway grand piano purchased as part of the Music for Verona fundraising campaign that started in 2007.
• Kristen Brose and Becca Taylor advanced to the state tournament as a doubles pair.