50 years ago
• Chamber of Commerce president (and Verona Press editor-publisher) Henry Schroeder called for the village and town to consolidate and become a united city to prevent the incursion of sprawl.
He pointed out that Madison’s west side is now “less than two miles away from Verona and for the first time can be seen coming over the hill on Prairie View Road.”
A few weeks later, the City of Madison annexed a portion of the town just south of Raymond Road without notifying the Verona school district, and school board president Kenneth Zingg echoed Schroeder’s call for consolidation.
• Village President Ole Week recommended that the village begin looking into becoming a city.
He said with legislation proposed that would ease annexations, Verona and Fitchburg would suffer the effects of Madison expansion.
• The Village Board raised taxes almost 50%, from 4.15 mills to 6.32 mills.
Among the reasons cited was the need for an addition to the fire station and a place for the Village Board to hold its meetings.
The budget for the library, which had increased its open hours to 48 per week, had also initially been increased by 30 percent, to $22,000, though that number was pared to $20,000.
• The county announced plans to relocate a 400-foot tower that had been on the City-County Building to land east of County Hwy. PB in Verona.
County supervisors explained that high-rise buildings had been blocking communications for police, and the new location would solve that problem.
• Bids for the construction of Verona Middle School came in at $350,000, about 30 percent lower than anticipated.
• The Town of Verona completed the construction of sewer lines in the Hillside Heights-Wendellwood-Nesbitt Road area, a joint project with Fitchburg.
40 years ago
• Residents packed Town Hall to complain about a proposed extension of the Wingra quarry near Hillside Heights.
They said noise and vibration from the blasting was already causing problems.
• A group of neighbors petitioned to stop the conditional use permit of Pasquali, an industrial firm that was located on the 100 block of Paoli Street. The neighbors claimed the noise and dust at the former bus barn was reducing their property value.
The council got involved and helped the two sides work on an agreement that would minimize the effects of loading and unloading of vehicles and forklifts.
• Red tape continued to delay the installation of cable television in Verona.
This time it was a legal objection filed by a competing cable company and was expected to delay it an extra four or five months, even though the lines were ready to go.
• The Verona High School band won first place in Class A in the holiday parade in Madison. The prize included $1,000 cash, which would be used to help fund a trip to Florida the following spring.
30 years ago
• A Verona Area School District committee recommended the construction of a new, 900-student middle school and conversion of the existing middle school into an elementary school.
The Year 2000 Facilities Planning Subcommittee issued a report more than 100 pages long on the plan, which became the basis for a referendum the following year.
It also recommended closing the fourth-grade and kindergarten buildings, adding playground equipment to the converted school and separating the elementary and middle schools with fencing. The plan was expected to cost almost $10 million and cost the owner of the average home ($70,000) about $100.
Citizens immediately began a petition drive to force the referendum because of a recent change in state law. Referenda were not required unless 20 percent of residents who voted in the last gubernatorial election – about 1,000 people – signed a petition for it within 15 days of the plan’s publication.
• The Common Council annexed the Niglis property north of the high school. At the same time, the Verona Area School District was making offers to purchase the land for new buildings.
“We will continue the negotiation or condemnation process,” superintendent Tony Evers said before the city annexed it. “It doesn’t matter if it’s annexed or not.”
• Madison and Verona worked on plans to create permanent green space between the cities by the following summer. At that point, the two cities were separated by a little more than a mile.
The project became a priority because of estimates that predicted Madison would grow dramatically by 2010.
• The football team ended a promising season with a first-round loss to Platteville in the Division 3 state playoffs.
• The girls cross country team finished second at state in Class B. Its “black pack” of five runners all finished within eight seconds of one another.
• The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce held a Hospitality Days celebration that included clowns, kids’ activities and downtown Christmas lights to introduce shoppers to the Christmas season.
20 years ago
• The Verona school board continued to wrangle with setting the new school boundaries as it planned for school expansion the following year.
Standing-room-only crowds expressed concerns about kids being bused between Verona and Fitchburg and the potential splitting of neighborhoods and Core Knowledge Charter School and socioeconomic factors, among other things.
• The Verona Area High School girls swim team sent 16 people to state despite competing in Division I for the first time.
Swimmers advanced in all but one event and took the team to a fourth-place finish at state.
• A panel of experts discussed two controversial proposals in rural Verona – the proposed gravel pit and the proposed golf course within about a mile of one another.
The panel, brought together by the Upper Sugar River Initiative, concluded that the gravel pit could affect water quality but wouldn’t necessarily harm septic systems, and the golf course – which never was built – would have even fewer negative impacts.
• The Common Council voted against allowing a Stop and Go convenience store to be put at Military Ridge Drive and Whalen Road after a large crowd attended the Plan Commission meeting the previous week to express its objections.
Several years later, a BP gas station was erected in the same area.
• Samantha Picha, a 1997 VAHS graduate, was crowned Miss Wisconsin USA.
• The Verona Area School District was one of 46 districts statewide to be named “Best of Class” by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce for spending less per pupil than the state average but performing higher than average on 13 criteria.
• Fitchburg debated breaking off EMS service from Fitch-Rona, but it did not happen.
• Dr. William Gengler of the Animal Hospital of Verona was named Veterinarian of the Year by the Wisconsin Veterinary Technician Association.
10 years ago
• The school board heard proposals for two charter schools.
One, a Chinese immersion idea, would eventually become Verona Area International School, and the other was a transformation of New Century School into a “green” charter, focused on the environment. Both were eventually accepted.
• Well-known retired barber Ernie Johnson turned 100.
The State Bank of Cross Plains held a social event for Johnson, who had been living in Verona since the 1930s, and Johnson stood up and shook hands with every visitor.
• Dane County unveiled a proposal to upgrade the 340-acre Badger Prairie County Park. The plan, most of which has been implemented, included new roads, signage, a rebuilt dog park, a new shelter and playground and a bicycle-pedestrian underpass below East Verona Avenue.
• The Verona Area High School orchestra played part of a symphony written by senior Trent Prall, “Inspiration Symphony,” during its fall performance.
• The teacher’s union argued in favor of providing domestic partner benefits, as had already been done in six Madison area districts.
• Freshman swimmer Emily Tiedemann finished 10th in the 100-yard backstroke at the state meet.
• The Scenic Ridge subdivision was chosen as a Parade of Homes site for the following summer.
• For the second year in a row, Miller and Sons Supermarket hosted the kickoff of the Salvation Army’s countywide kettle campaign because it had gotten the largest donations of any location the previous year.