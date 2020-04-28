50 years ago
• William Miller died at Verona Nursing Home at age 76.
In 1916, Miller joined brother-in-law Frank Stewart in the Main Street business that would eventually become known as Miller and Sons Supermarket. Miller spent 40 years on the Village Board, 27 years on the Graded School Board and 25 years as president of the Verona Fire Department.
He helped create the Verona Police Department and was involved in the installation of traffic signals at Main and Verona.
• The school board discussed instituting dress codes and “grooming policies” a month after a parent’s request to have her son participate in an out-of-town concert became a major issue for the board.
After he was kept out of the concert but allowed to play in a recital in Verona, the school board determined a federal court ruling by Judge James Doyle (the father of future governor Jim Doyle) allowed students the right to wear long hair in extracurricular activities.
• The Verona school board approved a 10 percent raise for teachers, to a base salary of $7,000.
• The Town Board established a July 1 deadline for all homes in the Wendellwood-Hillside Heights area to hook up to sewer service.
40 years ago
• The city broke ground on its new City Hall, with alders turning the first shovelful of dirt on the new site on Lincoln Street, formerly a county park.
• Mayoral hopefuls Bill Pechan, a beer distributor and first-year alder, and Joe Back, an employee of the state Department of Transportation, participated in a mayoral candidates forum moderated by the League of Women Voters.
• Verona Press founder and Oregon Observer publisher and editor Butler Delaney retired at age 65, handing sole control of the business, Southwest Suburban Publications, to his partner, Henry Schroeder.
The publishing group, which also included the Fitchburg Star, would later become Schroeder Publications and then sold in 1998 to Woodward Communications Inc.
• Mayor Richard Brown took the president of Verona Cable Co. to task over its legal filings and its suggestions to the FCC that the company was planning to spread out into the town with the full support of the city.
• The Verona High School forensic team won the conference championship. The three-round contest involved different kinds of speeches in each round.
• Tony’s Fine Meats opened at 604 W. Verona Ave.
30 years ago
• Mayoral hopefuls Mike Wineke and Bob Kasieta squared off in a series of forums and appearances held by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters and the Verona Area School District.
Wineke reminded voters of his service and dedication to the community and the Common Council’s accomplishments during his time as an alder. Kasieta spoke of creating a unified community spirit, of bringing new industry to the city and bringing more talented people into government. The two mostly agreed on those issues.
• The Town Board voted against allowing Wingra Stone to expand its gravel mining operation along North Nine Mound Road after about 35 residents showed up to register in opposition.
• Verona Middle School debuted a new, unique sex ed program the district created after parents complained about the “Values and Choices” curriculum that had been installed as a pilot program a month earlier.
The new program would be a mix of the “Values and Choices” curriculum – emphasizing such things as self-esteem, respect and honesty – and attitudes reflected in a district survey, such as a stronger emphasis on abstinence.
• The boys basketball team won what its coach called his single biggest victory in five years of coaching, defeating 20-1 Wisconsin Dells in a regional semifinal, then were stunned by what was thought to be a considerably weaker Mount Horeb team in the finals.
• Telco Community Credit Union announced plans to open a branch in the Verona Commercial Park on Enterprise Drive. That building now houses Heartland Credit Union.
• Salem United Church of Christ celebrated its 25th anniversary.
20 years ago
• The city got involved in the building of a road to the new Country View Elementary School.
Though the Plan Commission was against the idea, the Common Council eventually took up the torch to allow limited development south of the school so that the district wouldn’t have to build a temporary road. At first, it was felt that 58 new homes – the minimum the developer said would be needed to turn a profit – was too much given the recent politics surrounding the rapid growth within the district. But the resulting plan actually provided for more than 200 homes in the area.
Now known as the Kettle Creek subdivision, it has been built out and an extension called Kettle Creek North is under way.
• The city decided to purchase the Brunsell Lumber property on South Main Street in an effort to revitalize the downtown. It spent more than $400,000 from its tax increment financing district money and then sold it to the Alexander Company.
The plans did not end up as expansive as originally envisioned, but they eventually turned a dirt lot into a set of condominium homes behind retail shops.
• A group of parents and school district staff held a meeting about risky behavior after an anonymous survey conducted among students in grades 7-12 showed several items of concern.
Among them, 59 percent said they had used alcohol in the last 30 days, and 51 percent reported using marijuana in the past month. Almost half had had sex, about one-third had shoplifted in the past year, and about one-third reported drinking and driving.
The group decided to focus on the value of parent and community support and encouraging inner motivations to intervene in the behaviors.
• Facing budget problems in the face of space limitations, the Verona Area School District voted unanimously to allow up to 35 open-enrollment transfers into the district to fill in some of the gaps.
• The city’s cable-access channel agreed to stop showing recent science fairs until after the election because challenger John Volker argued that with incumbent Mayor Tom Ferch hosting them, it gave him unfair exposure.
• Verona’s boys basketball team cruised to the regional title over Sun Prairie after starting the season 1-7 but couldn’t sustain their streak in the sectionals, falling to Madison East.
• A large steak restaurant called the Stockade opened in the Prairie Oaks subdivision. It didn’t last more than a couple of years, and two other restaurants have opened and then closed in that location since then.
10 years ago
• The school board considered whether to add an artificial surface during its planning of fixes to the football field, which had become nearly unplayable after a full season because of drainage issues.
The $1.5 million cost proved to be too pricey, but the school district later included it in its plans for the new high school, which is being built on the city’s west side.
• Police confiscated 11 baggies of marijuana buried in a potted plant in a classroom at Savanna Oaks Middle School after a student was reported to have been trying to sell the drugs to other students.
• The girls and boys basketball teams both made it to the WIAA state tournament.
The boys returned for the first time in three years after rallying from a fourth-quarter deficit against Kenosha Bradford. A week later, the girls defeated Janesville Parker to earn their third trip in a row.
Both teams lost in the first round, with the boys bowing out against Arrowhead, who was led by 7-foot-1 center Ben Mills, and the girls falling to hot-shooting Milwaukee Pius XI.
• The Town of Springdale began discussing an exit of its 34-year-old agreement with the Verona Joint Fire District after three years of disagreements with the city and town of Verona over fire service.
• SAFC-Pharma cut the ribbon on its $31 million facility on the city’s southeast side. The chemical plant is now known as MillporeSigma.