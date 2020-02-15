50 years ago
• The town and village held detailed discussions of the community’s options for stopping Madison from annexing large parts of the town.
Verona Area Board of Education members and Fitchburg Town Board members attended the meeting, which discussed consolidation, annexing portions of the town or becoming a city.
Village President Ole Week asked whether there was any other way to stop incursion into the school district. When the village attorney said no, not without the town becoming something else, Week pressed for immediate action in light of recent secretive actions by Madison.
• Verona High School installed glass backboards – the latest trend in high school gymnasiums.
• Eight Town Board candidates filed for three possible spots, requiring a February caucus.
• The Village Board raised the cost of ambulance services to $10 per call for residents. The old rate of $5 had been set in 1956.
• Town Clerk Harland Dahlk announced he would run for re-election to the Dane County Board. Dahlk would later become Verona town chair and hold that position until the 1990s.
• Citizens reported a substantial number of errors in their tax bills, which was determined to be a result of the town’s conversion of tax billing to the county’s computer service.
• Norm’s Mobil Homes opened on what is now West Verona Avenue.
40 years ago
• The Verona Common Council ignored calls for a referendum and approved plans for a scaled-down $700,000 City Hall, almost two years after it was originally proposed for $600,000.
Many people had complained that the building was too lavish and much bigger than necessary and that the city was overspending for what would eventually be referred to derisively as “Brown’s Monument,” after Mayor Richard Brown.
The building was completed in October of that year, and 28 years later, the city offices moved across the parking lot into a new $7.5 million City Center complex. The original City Hall was demolished a couple of years after that.
• A group of city residents forced a mayoral primary by gathering a petition with 160 signatures – 10 percent of the electorate – within six hours.
The group was surprised to find out that the Common Council had the option of not holding a primary and would have had to call for one. Because the council did not, the election would have been a three-way contest in April without the petition.
A Verona Press story revealed that most alders had no intention of calling for a primary because they supported incumbent Richard Brown over Bill Pechan and Joe Back. It said city officials neglected to inform questioners about the deadline and that the information had to be obtained from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
Shortly after the petition was filed, the council held a special meeting to declare a primary, then changed the city’s charter to force a primary whenever there are three or more candidates for any public office.
• The towns of Springdale and Verona hired an attorney to investigate the repercussions of the city forming a Police and Fire Commission.
There was some disagreement whether the action would end the existing fire district agreement. The Wisconsin Towns Association believed it would, but city administrator Robert Pugh said the commission was required to be created by state law and it should not affect existing boards. The attorney general’s office was uncertain.
The WTA eventually changed its position, believing it would not affect the agreement.
• An oil tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline went up in smoke after colliding with a passenger car on an icy U.S. Highway 18-151 southwest of the city.
• The Verona Common Council voted city administrator Robert Pugh a more than 15 percent raise on top of the 5 percent he was scheduled to receive, bringing his salary to $23,950.
30 years ago
• Three Verona Middle School students – Mary Beth Dupuis, Amanda Kuhnau and Erik Peterson – received honorable mentions for essays they submitted giving President George H.W. Bush advice on his term.
Among the advice given was to drop the idea of 3-year-old kindergarten in favor of making school more “interesting” and hiring younger teachers; helping the elderly by allowing them to work longer, providing more shelters and lowering taxes; and cutting defense spending in favor of helping the poor.
• The Verona Area School District scheduled a public hearing for five days before its February referendum on building a new middle school.
Superintendent Tony Evers warned that the district could be forced to use portable classrooms if the referendum were to fail, which it did not.
• Bob Kasieta and Ald. Mike Wineke set the stage for a mayoral race to succeed Phil Salkin, who had announced he would be stepping down after two terms to run for municipal judge.
• The city began looking into building new industrial parks southwest of the city to “pay the bills.” It would eventually be successful acquiring the Venture Court Industrial Park, which has been fully developed.
• The city denied a zoning change that would have allowed a 27-unit apartment complex to be built on Mark Drive after an overwhelming majority of neighbors spoke against it.
20 years ago
• Two Verona residents – one juvenile and one adult – were charged with a string of thefts from unlocked garages in the Military Ridge area. The two allegedly stole cell phones and other electronic items.
Police said a citizen’s discovery of one of the stolen phones helped lead them to the burglars, as they were able to track down the numbers dialed.
• A loose group of municipalities met in Verona to discuss their desire to become more politically powerful.
The group, which would eventually become the Dane County Cities and Villages Association, had been meeting informally a few times a year but found a new sense of urgency after the Dane County Towns Association successfully forced the county’s Regional Planning Commission to disband. They discussed plans to hire a part-time coordinator.
• A 39-year-old seasonal worker was convicted of raping an 11-year-old Verona boy in a wooded area near where the boy’s family worked.
• Several candidates filed for local elections, causing there to be six contested seats within the city, town and school district, including a mayoral election and a five-way primary for two school board seats.
• The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association finalized plans to realign the Badger Conference into two divisions, putting Verona in the South and adding five teams altogether.
• A local 3-on-3 basketball team called “Verona Blue” won a national under-16 title at a tournament in Orlando, Fla.
• The Verona Area School District, dealing with a sudden loss of students because of space limitations, approved a six-week extension for open enrollment applications.
• The Urban Links golf dome just outside of town in Fitchburg collapsed in high winds. The dome was moved in 2007 to make way for the new SuperTarget.
10 years ago
• Verona Area International School became the state’s first Chinese-language charter school.
That came a few weeks after New Century School got approval to launch Dane County’s first “green charter” school, a reworking of the school’s original charter.
• Wildcat Lanes got approval to build the city’s first smoking room, conforming to new state laws that would soon supersede Verona’s strict smoking ban. It was never built.
• The getaway driver in the previous year’s Capitol Bank robbery, Thurman M. Wyatt, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison. The gunman, who had hesitated inside the bank and emerged to find police waiting for him, had been sentenced to 130 months in October.
• Haiti was devastated by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake less than a day after Verona’s Ryan Haack returned from a mission there with his church group.
A few days later, Dr. Craig Dopf, a Verona orthopedic surgeon, spent five days there with a medical team that treated more than 100 patients a day using crude tools such as hacksaws and files and mostly natural light.
• Megan Clark, an assistant coach on the girls varsity basketball team, published a 28-page parenting book called, “Today’s Toddler: Things We Worry About (But Probably Shouldn’t).”
• Police records clerk Jane Knudsen retired after 30 years with the city.