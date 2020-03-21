This balloonist seems to be holding to the 55 mph speed limit posted north of Verona at the corner of County Hwy. M and Cross Country Road. Last Friday, Saturday and Sunda, the Verona-Fitchburg-Oregon area was besieged with up to a dozen hot-air balloons at a time afloat from Madison. The event was the Spirit of Ballooning Fiesta, part of the Madison Winter Spirit Festival.