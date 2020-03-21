50 years ago
• The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce held a “Quiz the Candidates” forum to help citizens narrow the field of candidates in a runoff primary later in the month.
• A Verona police officer was hospitalized after 60-year-old Virgil Coleman shot him. Chief Al Frazier opined that he “must have been a cop-hater who held some sort of a grudge.”
• The village was forced to deny a liquor license application by a group that had bought the old liquor store on what is now West Verona Avenue because it was at its state-mandated maximum.
• The Verona Jaycees presented a record player to the Verona library.
• Attorney Don Mitchell of the Town of Verona opened a law office at 114 S. Main St. that remains there to this day.
• The Verona Future Farmers of America celebrated 20 years.
40 years ago
• Incumbent mayor Richard Brown failed to finish in the top two after a primary with first-year alder Bill Pechan and newcomer Joe Back. Pechan got 340 votes to Back’s 185 and Brown’s 168.
Both Back and Pechan made controlling government spending and increasing public involvement a cornerstone of their campaigns. Brown, who was associated with the $800,000 City Hall that was being built, took a more nuanced approach, about spending more efficiently.
• The Common Council rescinded its bids for the new City Hall after it was discovered that the official notice had not been posted properly. But the Public Works committee, which had authority over such matters, approved the low bids, and it was determined that only a two-thirds vote of the council could overrule it.
The council changed that procedure the following month, making all Public Works committee bids recommendations.
• Memorial Baptist Church on South Main Street celebrated its 125th anniversary with two days of special events, including an old-fashioned potluck, where ladies dressed in old-fashioned garments.
• Verona High School’s new Apple 2 computer wished the Verona Board of Education a “Merry Christmas” in a demonstration by the math department.
• The family of a driver who had been killed during a high-speed chase with Verona police sued the city, the officer and the county and one of its officers.
• The Verona High School boys basketball team closed the season with four straight wins after starting 2-8.
30 years ago
• Verona Area School District voters voted yes on the middle school referendum by a vote of 1,192-974.
District officials were impressed by the turnout in a single-issue election, which asked voters to approve $9.5 million in spending for the construction of what would later be called Badger Ridge Middle School and to convert the current middle school into an elementary school. Students chose to call that school Badger Valley, but the school board overruled them and named it Country View.
• An optional pilot sex education program called “Values and Choices” was delayed and later modified after a large portion of the 60-plus parents of eighth-graders expressed concerns about it, at a meeting a week before it was scheduled to start.
The core of the program was promoting self-esteem and values such as equality, promise-keeping, social justice, honesty, respect, self-control and responsibility. But some parents felt it sent mixed messages by both promoting abstinence and teaching methods of contraception. And others were upset by the district’s decision to approve the curriculum change before involving parents.
• After nobody stepped forward to take the position, Ellie Lipske changed her mind and decided to stay on as Verona Area Chamber of Commerce president with the understanding that she would have a reduction in duties.
• The Common Council continued its commitment to improve Main Street by approving plans to add curb and gutter and fix sidewalks on North Main. The previous year it had fixed South Main.
• Ryan Pulver’s drawing of an eagle was chosen as the official mascot for Sugar Creek Elementary School.
• The chamber formed an economic development committee to make prospective new businesses feel welcome. It continues to meet today.
20 years ago
• The Verona boys swimming team won the state championship, setting a meet record for points scored with 309 and winning one individual event and three relays.
Neil Osten won the 100-yard butterfly and swam on two of the Wildcats’ three champion relay teams, the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle. Osten’s time of 51 seconds was the second-best in the history of the WIAA Division 2 state meet and remains the school record today.
The championship capped a season in which the team had won every meet it participated in except the Middleton Invitational and won all but two races in conference dual meets.
• The Verona Area school board authorized a referendum to exceed the state-mandated caps on spending by $890,000.
The previous summer, voters had approved spending almost $14 million to pay for construction of a new Country View Elementary School and remodel three other schools, but it did not provide more money to operate the schools on an annual basis.
While a large chunk of the money was earmarked for high school and middle school staff, much of it was also planned for utility costs, cleaning and maintenance and technology.
The referendum was estimated to increase taxes by 68 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.
• The Common Council and Plan Commission unanimously denied a request by Madison Golf to annex 750 acres of land to create a golf course.
The Bruce Company, which owned the land, had been trying to create the 27-acre course, surrounded by as many as 42 upscale homes, since 1997. But the Town Board had to put planning on hold while it completed its land use plan.
At the public hearing, speakers expressed concerns about the lack of a plan for the area to the north and possibly jeopardizing city-town relations.
• The Town of Verona mailed a land-use survey to all of its residents. Among other things, it asked citizens what they would like to see for the future of the town, where development should occur, what natural resources should be preserved, what sort of residential development should be allowed and whether the town should create a purchase of development rights program.
• The city held an electronic town-hall meeting, with the event simulcast on both the city’s local-access channel and a special Web site. Viewers were allowed to call in questions or ask them on the Web site.
• Because of cost overruns, the city delayed plans to improve the intersection of Cross Country Road and North Main Street until 2001.
• Three VAHS wrestlers advanced to the state tournament, but all were out in the first round.
10 years ago
• The school district’s two charters, New Century and Core Knowledge, both got approval to grow the following year.
New Century went from 90 students to 113 maximum, while CKCS went from 383 to 410.
• The school board decided not to hold a referendum to prevent budget cuts, with worries that the recession could doom it.
• JT Packard laid off 20 workers after getting purchased by Thomas and Betts of Memphis, Tennessee.
• The Movie Gallery closed its store next to Subway on West Verona Avenue, one of 760 locations shutting down amid the nation’s conversion to mailed, on-demand and eventually streaming movie services.
• VAHS senior Derek Toomey finished as runner-up in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events at the state tournament.
• Verona senior Alex Melin committed to play soccer at the University of Iowa.
• The library decided to begin working with a collection agency to round up the worst offenders in fines for lost or overdue materials. Before that, however, it would hold a Fine Amnesty, allowing anyone with fines to return the materials no questions asked.
• About 250 Verona Area High School students participated in the Polar Plunge, roughly triple the number from the year before. Part of the effort was in honor of Josh Wing, a Sugar Creek second-grader with Down syndrome.
• Verona resident Tom Hopfensberger earned his college degree at age 58, a bachelor’s in communications at UW-Madison.
• St. James parishioner Capt. Karl Kanson earned a Bronze Star for his service with Troop B of the 105th Cavalry, 1st Squadron, in Iraq. The troop conducted base defense operations there.
• Verona floral designer John Hosek made his 10th consecutive trip to Los Angeles to help prep dressing rooms, lobbies and runways with flowers at the Kodak Theater for the Oscars.