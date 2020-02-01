50 years ago
• Construction began on the new middle school wing. The school had grown to 360 students, and the wing brought its capacity to 550.
• The Village Board voted to raise village employee salaries by 12 percent. Part-time patrolmen, for example, got bumped from $2 to $2.50 an hour.
• The town levied a “surprise tax raise” of $2.30 per $1,000 in value, or about 7 percent, which it mostly pinned on assessment of manufacturing and forest lands well below their full value.
40 years ago
• The Common Council decided against a proposal to advance city administrator Robert Pugh more than $11,000 to help him move into a home in Verona.
Though it would have been contingent on him remaining here until at least 1986, alders
instead expressed a preference for giving him another raise (besides the almost $1,000 in the new budget).
One alder said he’d rather see the residency requirement softened to allow him to live nearby, but Pugh said he felt it was important to live in the city because of his connection with the budget.
Pugh, incidentally, did not even make it two years.
• The city created a new Police and Fire Commission, composed of five citizen members. Applicants were asked to provide their political party affiliations to be considered.
• The Verona school board considered the purchase of a 24-digit computer to assist with accounting.
It would cost about $30,000 and replace a state service agency contract, but some board members were concerned about technical obsolescence. The matter was referred to a committee.
• The Verona Jaycees erected new signs welcoming travelers to Verona and featuring the city’s seal. All have since been replaced by monument signs paid for by Verona Community Betterment.
30 years ago
• After hearing objections from some students and parents and more information, the Verona Area school board reversed its denial of a request by the high school band to visit the Netherlands.
The board had no trouble approving a Spanish Club trip to Spain a couple of months earlier, board President Jim Schroeder explained, because it was a smaller, more structured trip scheduled through a professional agency.
It eventually decided to approve the Netherlands trip after being assured that fundraising would go beyond the standard door-to-door sales and not inundate the community.
• As citizens quickly gathered well over 1,000 signatures to force a referendum on a plan to build a new middle school, the school district tried to make its case for why the building was necessary.
Officials noted that not only was the current building expected to far exceed its capacity of 550 students the next fall, there was an assortment of space problems, such as teachers working in closed-off areas, a shortage of lockers and excessively long lunch lines.
• Mayor Phil Salkin announced he would not run again after two terms in office.
Salkin, who said he wanted to spend more time with his family and give others a chance at the office, also was appointed by the governor to a state commission and was considering running for municipal judge.
A week after Salkin complained that not enough people have been running for local office, challengers began taking out nomination papers for mayor, alder and school board member.
20 years ago
• The Verona school board decided to hold off on another referendum to override the revenue caps for fear that a February vote would cause it to fail.
Meanwhile, the board held a public hearing at Fitchburg’s Savanna Oaks school to address concerns about potential boundary changes that had been dogging the transition committee since it started work in September. It eventually decided to send Military Ridge kids to Fitchburg for middle school and keep Eastview elementary kids in Verona.
• A robber wielding a knife took a bag of money from Hardee’s late one night, four days after Big Mike’s Super Subs was burglarized and a day before a rash of home and vehicle burglaries in the Military Ridge area.
• A farmland conservation group called American Farmland Trust opened an office in Verona.
• The Verona Public Library paid off its mortgage and donated all its fines for the month to the Verona Food Pantry.
10 years ago
• Walgreen Co. won a $63,000 tax refund judgment after the Dane County Circuit Court ruled it had been overpaying in taxes because of improper assessments.
The lawsuit was one of many the company entered into statewide challenging assessments.
• The City of Verona decided to break away from its longstanding agreement with the Town of Verona on senior services starting the following April.
Doing so cost it some county funding, which some people involved in the decision thought might go away entirely, anyway, but allowed it greater control over its operations.
• Town of Verona supervisor and former school board member Gregg Miller was hospitalized after flipping his four-wheel all-terrain vehicle and having it land on his head in the driveway of his White Crossing home.
• City tax bills were mailed showing an increase of 6.5% overall, including a 12 percent jump in Dane County taxes.
• Alders decided unanimously not to allow a Red Box DVD vending machine at Walgreen’s. Some thought it would be visually unappealing; others were concerned about kids renting movies they were too young for.