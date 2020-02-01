The 1979 Verona High School Homecoming parade featured a variety of handmade floats and slogans, such as this one with cheerleaders and athletes, saying, “We like our team.” Other, less benign floats included one that looked like a cleated shoe, saying, “We Won’t Pussy-Foot Around,” another with a trash can labeled “Oscar” that said, “We’ll Waste ‘Em” and one with a dummy of a rival football player dangling from a rope, saying, “Hang ‘Em up a Tree.”