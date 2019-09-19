It’s been a few years in the making, but when Verona’s second grocery store opens Oct. 11 on the city’s west side, it will be a company’s prototype for the very future of grocery shopping.
And once it opens, it will be staying open for a while.
Plans for the 24-hour grocery store at 660 Hometown Circle were initially approved in 2017 to start construction the following year but were put off until last fall’s groundbreaking.
In the meantime, company officials altered the interior layout, decor and facade designs for what Festival Foods store planning director Aaron Aspenson said will be their first store with the company’s modern-leaning look. Even after the year’s delay on construction, he said the project will be completed as planned.
“We’re excited about all the changes we’ve made to the building,” he told the Press last week. “We’re rolling a whole bunch of new stuff in the Verona market (that’s) more aligned with our brand image, and really what the communities want to see anyway, just a better, more modern looking store.”
The 67,000 square foot store will be the 33rd for the DePere based chain, but it will have a much different look and feel from that of its predecessors. While groceries are “obviously our bread and butter,” Aspenson said providing an enjoyable shopping experience is a goal of the new design.
In the parking lot, customers will be able to use vehicle charging stations, and once inside, WiFi will be available as they shop, as will the store’s “Tot Spot,” offering supervised child care for kids ages 18 months through 7 years throughout the day to let parents shop in relative peace.
“My wife and I use it when we’re grocery shopping, and it’s awesome,” he said. “She loves it.”
For those who feel like sitting down for a bit, the store will feature a “Hometown Cafe,” where people can sit down and enjoy a meal from the deli or grab some food to go.
“That will be a cool spot,” Aspenson said. “It’s got big, large windows, and it’s right on the corner of our store.
Customers can also reserve a community conference room, or if they don’t want to even bother navigating the aisles, they can use the store’s “Click and Go” online shopping.
When it opens, the store – the largest in the city to debut since Blain’s Farm and Fleet in 2007 – likely will have an immediate impact on the area, both in terms of employment and residents’ shopping habits.
Aspenson the company plans to hire around 230 employees for the store, with hiring still ongoing.
And with its round the clock hours, it’s also going to be a change for Veronans used to heading toward the center of the city to Miller and Sons, or grabbing groceries on the way back from Madison. Aspenson said “a lot of grocery dollars” have been leaving the city, presenting a clear need for another option.
“Verona is one of those communities that’s growing fast,” he said. “We’re just really excited about it, and I think people are really going to like it.”