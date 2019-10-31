A story in last week's Verona Press contained three significant typographical errors.
The cost-of-living wage adjustment in the proposed city budget is 2 percent, not 25 percent. Also, three alder sponsored initiatives were mentioned in the wrong paragraph and were not included in the budget. The print version of the story erroneously indicated the $40,000 fire department consolidation study, the $30,000 sustainability initiative and the $30,000 for diversity assessment and training made the final proposal.
The Press regrets the errors.