Due to a significant internet outage at our layout team’s Dubuque, Iowa, office on Tuesday, Jan. 14, there is the potential for mistakes that were made throughout the paper that were not fixed. Normally, Unified Newspaper Group reporters review the layout team’s work to catch any last-minute mistakes before sending the paper to the printer, but the internet outage prevented that process.
The Press regrets any errors not resolved.
Due to an editing error, a story in the Jan. 16 edition mistakenly identifies former school board member Ken Behnke as board president, rather than Tom Duerst, who is a current board member but previously held the title of president.
The Press regrets the error.