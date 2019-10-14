Discover Girl Scouts
Learn what it is like to be a Girl Scout from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Badger Ridge Middle School, 740 N. Main St.
Participants can experience a mock troop meeting, participate in an activity and earn a fun patch. Parents will learn about Girl Scouts, how to start a troop and have the opportunity to ask questions.
To help with membership and camp cost, every participant should have access to financial assistance and fee waivers.
The event is free but attendees are encouraged to register at eventbrite.com
For information, call 800.236.2710, email info@gsbadgerland.org or visit gsbadgerland.org
Genealogical research
A genealogy specialist plans to insight into genealogical research 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the library.
During “It’s All Online” Or is it? Online Genealogical Research,” Lori Bessler hopes to provide attendees with instruction on valuable sites, how to know good sites from bad sites, how to make the most of searching the web and how to organize your genealogical research online.
Bessler is the genealogy and local history specialist in the Wisconsin Historical Society's Library Archives and Museum Collections division.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Intergenerational story time
Children are welcome to an intergenerational story time 9:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Willow Pointe Senior Living Community, 1125 N. Edge Trail.
The themes for this event are trucks stories with 30 minutes of stories and songs.
The story time is geared for children up to 5 years old.
For information, call the library at 845-7180.
Shred Day
Shred unwanted documents 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Verona City Center, 111 Lincoln St.
Participants can bring three boxes or 50 pounds of paper materials to be destroyed. Examples of materials to destroy include file folders, checks, junk mail, credit card statements and tax forms. Staples, paper clips and rubber bands do not need to be removed from your documents.
It is preferred for materials to be placed into paper bags because plastic bags cannot be shredded.
For information, contact City Hall at 845-6495.
Medication drop off
The Verona Police Department plans to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) to host another prescription drug take-back Initiative 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Verona Police Department, 111 Lincoln St.
The VPD plans to accept unused, unwanted, and/or expired prescription drug medication which you may find in your medicine cabinet, bedside tables and kitchen drawers.
All pills should be emptied into a clear plastic baggie, prior to the event, to assist with the ease of disposal.
Prescription liquids and creams must be in their original packaging material.
The VPD will not accept sharps, inhalers, personal hygiene products or anything under pressure.
The Take-Back aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications. For information, call the VPD at 845-7623.
Main Street Trick or Treating
The Verona Chamber of Commerce is calling all ghosts and goblins, superheroes and princesses to Main Street trick or treating 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 starting at Hometown Junction Park on Main Street.
Pick up the trick or treat bag and enjoy a holiday party at the Hometown Junction Park on Main Street. Then travel to the downtown businesses that plan to supply treats and goodies.
There will be peanut and gluten free goodie bags available.
For information, contact Molly Solie info@veronawi.com.