Last month, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church authorized its pastors to provide same-sex marriages for the first time in its 62-year history.
That’s a result of a process the church began in March 2017 called “Reconciling in Christ,” aimed at better defining how it can serve its LGBT members. Other changes include a new welcome statement, installation of a gender-neutral bathroom and use of more gender-neutral language during worship services.
“We now say ‘siblings in Christ’ instead of ‘brothers and sisters in Christ,’ Enstad said.
When the Reconciling process started, members of Good Shepherd, which has campuses in both southwest Madison and Verona, had been asking church leadership for a couple of years about who specifically was welcome into the church, adult faith formation pastor Dara Schuller-Hanson told the Press.
Some congregants, Schuller-Hanson explained, had family members who are a part of the LGBT community.
“They wanted to know, when we say we welcome all, do we really mean every one and all?” she said. “What does it mean to be welcoming in a world that people don’t always feel is welcoming?”
Now, with the adoption Sept. 29 of its welcome statement, that’s clear. The words “without exception” are prominent, and it makes explicit references to gender identity and sexual orientation.
“We invite you to a community where we all belong,” it says in part. “You belong here with your whole self.”
The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, the national denomination to which Good Shepherd belongs, does not have an official policy on same-sex marriage.
The unspoken status quo, Enstad explained, is that churches will only perform marriages for opposite sex couples, but it has been left to local congregations to decide whether they will offer same-sex marriages, as well. It has been assumed pastors will not begin performing same-sex marriages without first having a dialogue with members of their congregation.
Parishioner Syrenne McNulty has been involved in the process from its start back in March of 2017 and became chair of the task force in late 2018.
A transgender woman, she’s a lifelong member of Good Shepherd, having been baptized at the Madison campus. Her visibility in the church helped keep the conversation going, especially on gender identity.
“Being an out lesbian trans woman shepherding this conversation, visible during the whole conversation, it would have been very difficult for someone to engage in this topic and not talk about gender identity,” McNulty said.
McNulty said gender issues were less of a sticking point for parishioners who were uncomfortable than same-sex marriage was.
Enstad acknowledged that some people have stepped away from the church as a result of the emotions involved.
“Folks have come and gone throughout this process – my prayer is that as they discover what will and not change to DNA of this congregation they will come back,” Pastor Chris said, “People on both sides of the conversation needed breaks, regardless of where they ended up landing.”
Even so, leaders involved in the process – McNulty, Schuller-Hanson and Enstad – felt the entire process never got too heated.
“It always felt really honest and really holy. People were thanking each other for sharing their stories. Even if there was disagreement, there was respect,” Enstad said. “Both sides were represented. Even those who were struggling with being welcoming trusted in the process.”
McNulty said she felt the process ended up being the “right pace” for the conversation with the congregation, as everyone in the church grew up with different beliefs about marriage and sexuality.
Schuller-Hanson said feelings varied about how quickly and how far to change the church’s policies.
“We had people who really struggled with this process, people who thought we should move faster, or move slower, saying ‘all means all, we don’t need to dive deeper,’” Schuller-Hanson said. “Or people who thought we shouldn’t move at all.”
One of the most visible outcomes of the Reconciling in Christ process was the adoption of the new welcome statement.
The welcome statement is displayed on televisions throughout the church lobby and on the church website and is included in the monthly bulletin.
Reception of the new welcome statement was overwhelmingly positive, with 93 percent of parishioners voting to affirm adoption of the statement. Over 400 members of the church took part in a final survey in August.
While the Reconciling in Christ task force was disbanded after 30 months of work, implementation of the welcome statement has only just begun, McNulty said.
“Our congregation overwhelmingly agreed this is who we are, but just because we passed statement doesn’t mean we are done,” she said. “This was everyone agreeing to walk in a direction, and now we have to live it.”
Church members will reconvene in January and really start implementing the statement through the lens of hospitality. Enstad said making people feel welcome is something the church is still learning to do.
“People of all races and different abilities and socioeconomic classes are knocking at our doors,” he said. “We have to open our doors wide enough – and not just with our food shelf or clothes closet – that they will come to worship with us, and we will listen to them and hear their experiences of God.”
According to a 2016 statistic by Blackbaud, a supplier of software to nonprofits and social good companies, 35 percent of charitable donations occur in the last three months of the year, with about 18 percent occurring during the month of December alone.
The National Center for Charitable Statistics reports around 43 percent of people donate more during the year-end holidays than any other time of year.
Causes.com, the largest online platform for social activism, states three times as many American make contributions during the year-end holiday season versus non-holiday months.
It is no surprise that November and December are referred to colloquially as the “season of giving.”
If you are one of the many Americans more likely to make donations during the holidays, there are a variety of Verona churches who are providing opportunities for community members to help make a difference, even if they are not members of the church.
St. Andrew Catholic Church has a giving tree with a variety of requested items listed on tags. The residents at Badger Prairie Health Care Center, students in need at Verona Area Schools and those children served by St. Vincent de Paul will be the recipients of the gifts and gift cards. Donations are requested by Dec. 1. Donors may place unwrapped gifts under the tree. Church doors are unlocked until 7 p.m. Or they may bring gifts during church office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, 301 N. Main Street.
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Women’s Circle is putting together holiday gift bags to be delivered to the Badger Prairie Needs Network. These gift bags will be for children in need. Items including books, treats, tooth brushes and stuffed animals are requested. Items will be collected until Dec. 1. You can bring them to church during office hours, 8 a.m. 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, 427 S. Main Street.
Salem United Church of Christ is accepting donations of new mittens, gloves, scarves, hats and socks for individuals of all ages. Items can be placed in the gift boxes under the trees on the church altar. These essential items will be distributed through Badger Prairie Needs Network throughout the winter to those in need in our community. Salem UCC is located at 502 Mark Drive.
Sugar River United Methodist Church holds an annual diaper drive to collect diapers for the Badger Prairie Needs Network. Diapers can be donated through Christmas Eve. The church high school youth group is selling cookies 10-10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 to raise money for a mission trip to South Dakota serve the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe community there. Community members can also donate cookies to the sale. The church is also home to the Verona Area School District community closet. The closet is a generalized location that area school social workers get items for youth in times of need. This includes grocery and gas gift cards, winter gear, blankets and toiletries. All local social workers have 24/7 access to the closet to fulfill basic needs during times of crisis. Currently there is a need for gloves, mittens, new socks and new underwear. Donations can be brought to 415 W. Verona Ave.
The West Madison Bible Church is collecting donations to purchase an electric rickshaw as transportation for one of their missionaries in Indonesia. They need to raise $3800 by the end of the year. The church is located at 2920 N County Road M.