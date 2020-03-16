Read these and more Verona Area School District stories at ConnectFitchburg.com
School start, end times expected to stay the same
Start and end times for the 2020-21 school year are expected to stay the same – but the Verona Area School District will need to add four or five bus routes to accomplish it. That’s mainly because a state-mandated study found some students living close to school should not be required to walk.
District to hold first Wellness Fair March 14
The district will hold its first Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, at Glacier Edge Elementary School, 800 Kimball Lane. District families and students from all schools are welcome to attend.
VASD to plan for potential coronavirus outbreak
The Verona Area School District is creating a steering committee to address the recent worldwide coronavirus outbreak. It includes administrative staff, school nurses and medical professionals to provide information regarding the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
VAIS students honored by firefighter foundation
City of Fitchburg firefighters and representatives from the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation visited Verona Area International School students Friday, Feb. 28. Addy Roltgen and Stella Roltgen were honored for their drawings featured in the PFWCF’s fire safety and prevention publication.