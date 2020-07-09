VAHS seniors saluted with paradeVAHS Class of 2020 graduates from the neighborhoods surrounding Glacier Edge Elementary School were given a parade on June 14. Students lined up as parents and family members drove by while honking, blowing bubbles and tossing out popsicles.
District hires director of elementary education
Verona Area School District has hired a Director of Elementary Education.
The Verona Area Board of Education approved a contract for Angela Lewis-Hawkins at its Monday, June 15, meeting.
Petition to remove police from VAHS circulatesA petition is circulating on Change.org urging the Verona Area Board of Education to end its Police-School Liaison Officer program at Verona Area High School.
Substitute terminated over ‘racially insensitive’ languageThe Verona Area School District has fired a substitute employee for expressing opinions staff consider to be racially insensitive.The staff member made comments considered to be racially insensitive on a local television station’s social media page.