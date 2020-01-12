The Verona Area School District this year finalized new attendance boundaries that will go with the opening of the new high school.
A committee forwarded three recommendations to the school board in May, which voted in July to approve its chosen plan for elementary and middle schools. Those plans came with some phasing in – a three-year process for middle school and one-year option for next year’s fifth-graders to remain at their school if their attendance area changed.
Two of the neighborhoods that changed with the largest student populations are in Fitchburg, both in the northeast portion of the district.
Neighborhood 5, as it was known on maps during the planning process, is west of Verona Road. Its students will attend Glacier Edge Elementary School beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
That change was the reason two board members voted against the final plan.
Neighborhood 2, in the far northeast corner of the school district, has more than 100 students and changed from the Sugar Creek attendance area to Stoner Prairie.
The approval came after seven months of meetings by the committee beginning in October 2018. The board took two-and-a-half months to get to that approval after receiving the recommendations from the committee, which used a set of guiding principles from the board to help make decisions, including keeping neighborhoods together, balancing demographics and minimizing changes.