A rebuild and expansion of Fireman’s Park – including a splash pad – led to some more foot traffic during the summer season.
The $3 million renovation that added the splash pad also upgraded other park amenities, such as the beach, playground equipment, the shelter and parking area.
The park reopened in June after nine months of construction, a week later than its usual summer schedule. It still brought in 9,200 visitors to the beach based on beach ticket sales, Casey Dudley, city recreation director, told the Press in the beginning of September.
That was a 50 percent increase from prior years, and he pointed out those numbers are just for the beach – the splash pad and playground are free, so tracking the number of people patronizing those features each day can’t be done through fees.
Often, the splash pad was full of children playing within 30 minutes of it opening each day, city parks and urban forestry director Dave Walker said.
“It was always busy, it seemed like,” he told the Press in September. “If you had to do cleaning ... you had to get down there before 9 a.m. otherwise there’d be too many people to work around.”
The project started in September 2018 after the closure of the beach for the season. Subzero temperatures and heavy snowfall halted it in late January and early February, but that didn’t delay the project, Walker said, as the crews took advantage of warmer weather in the fall months to get ahead.
A set spring did, moving the opening back two days and confusing some potential visitors, as construction equipment was still present early on. As the opening day neared, a wet spring had made it tough to lay concrete, as the ground rarely got a good chance to dry enough for construction.
But the delays didn’t keep people away for long, and they just made them anticipate the opening more, one Verona resident told the Press in late June, as her daughter ran around the splash pad with a friend.
“We’ve been watching for it to open,” Jill Radke said.
The splash pad addition has a nature theme, with butterfly water sprayers, tall flowers that trickle water down and a large bucket that fills up with water and dumps down onto eager children who wait for the bucket to pour its contents on them.
A smaller splash pad sits adjacent, meant for younger children.
The playground is installed directly next to the larger splash pad, a feature one parent said is nice because children can go back and forth between the playground and splash pad as they please.
The beach was revamped with the addition of shade umbrellas, a raised tanning and relaxation area off of the sand and a ramp for accessibility. The shelter was upgraded to have an open-air pavilion next to the concession stand.
The project was still under construction even as the park opened for public use, with some landscaping left to be finished and the basketball court and soccer field remaining, as well as a path that connects to the bike and pedestrian paths on County Hwy. M that were completed the summer prior.
But the park upgrades were well received and the recreation and parks departments heard feedback from patrons that was overwhelmingly positive, Dudley said.
“People loved the improvements,” he said. “(The) improvements were well worth it and great for the community.”