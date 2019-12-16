At the end of the hour and a half meeting, Floyd LaMere stood up and said he hadn’t heard one thing he hadn’t heard before.
Everyone laughed.
It’s true the information was not new, but the organizers of the meeting were making an attempt to lend it credibility. Besides, not everyone has attended every other meeting on the topic, although most of the major players were there.
Last Thursday, Nov. 11, the Upper Sugar River Initiative brought together a panel of expects to talk about the environmental impacts of two controversial proposals in the Town of Verona – one, the gravel pit on the Curtis and Deb Herfel property at the corner of Riverside Road and Hwy. 69, the other a golf course and upscale housing development on the Bruce nursery property further south on Hwy. 69.
The goal of the meeting was to air the facts about environmental impacts without hearing them from consultants hired by the interested parties themselves, pro or con.
Ken Bradbury, a hydrogeologist from the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey who fielded many questions, said he did not think the Herfel gravel pit would have much impact on the groundwater, an issue of great concern to many of the area’s residents. Bradbury also said the pit would not have much effect on septic systems. He recommended that folks who fear the water table will shift enough to create problems should keep careful records of their situations to prove later how the pit has affected their water quality, septic systems and basements.
Dave Mickelson from the UW-Madison geology department noted that some deposits in the lower Sugar River basin are of high quality and that the aggregate is needed for projects in the public interest, such as buildings and roads. He noted that the economic trade-offs of using a natural resource close by versus trucking in needed materials from far away. However, he took no stand on the wisdom of either choice.
The panel included John Norwell from Dane County highways department, who said it is easy to estimate traffic impacts and his department works with developers to upgrade and widen roads which experience an increase in traffic.
Questions from the audience touched on how long the gravel pit would be in operation. It’s a big deposit and would be in operation for a couple decades, but the pit could ultimately be reclaimed as a pond or lake.
Lawrence Hellenbrand wondered about the sludge resulting from washing the gravel. The panel of experts knew there would be sludge but could not address what Payne and Dolan, the proposed gravel pit operators, would do with it. The panel did not think it would “plug up” the water table.
Hans Pigorsh wondered about other kinds of contaminants getting into the water. Bradbury acknowledged that spills and accidents are possible, but he said he is not aware of gravel pit degradations of water quality in other projects.
Dave Lonsdorf wanted to know which governmental agency is responsible for regulating the pit. The DNR responds to spills and pollution laws deal with specific problems.