Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.