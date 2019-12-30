A surprise donation could lead to a new playing surface for Stoughton High School.
In October, the Wahlin Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Stoughton Trailers, announced it would donate $150,000 toward artificial turf for Collins Field at Stoughton High School.
With that seed money in hand, fundraising could ramp up in 2020.
Stoughton Trailers president Bob Wahlin said in that news release company officials hoped the initial donation would serve as “both foundation and catalyst” for such a project.
The football team has improved dramatically in the past several years, but Wahlin and Stoughton Area School District athletic director Mel Dow both pointed out that it could be used for much more.
“Installing turf will allow the field to support more frequent, year-round activity and open up many new opportunities for community use,” he said. ““Although much work is still needed to move ahead with a turf field, we are impressed by the vision of the athletic department to build a multi-use/sport facility that can be enjoyed by the entire community, from youth teams through high school.”
Dow called the donation a “gracious surprise” and told the Hub in October it was a continuation of the company’s support the district’s academic and athletic programs. He said artificial turf there would support a broad range of sports and activities at varying levels and might reduce the number of injuries from a wet, muddy grass field.
Dow also said adding the turf would cut down on costs, as it wouldn’t need to be watered or maintained and could bring competitive advantages, as Stoughton teams wouldn’t have to give up home games due to poor field conditions here.
“If this is a project we’re able to pull together, this is going to provide more opportunities for our kids,” he told the Hub.