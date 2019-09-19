A multimillion dollar plan to redevelop the 500 block of West Verona Avenue made progress in 2019, but has yet to begin construction.
Demolition crews took down the old truckstop – known for years as Chinmi – along with the former Avenue Auto and Badger Car Wash buildings over the summer. And the city approved plans for 284 apartments, 26,000 square feet of retail and a 110-room hotel in two separate pieces last fall and this spring.
Forward Development Group representative Ron Henshue told the Press this month his company has every approval needed from the city and state, except one – the developer agreement, which includes a multimillion-dollar taxpayer financing request.
The money and conditions for providing it have been a sticking point since FDG introduced the project in February 2017.
The expense of tearing down existing buildings and potential environmental remediation where the gasoline tanks were has made tax-increment financing there an expectation for as long as city leaders have craved idea of getting rid of the long-abandoned truck stop. As a result, the city quickly created a tax-increment financing district for the project – with up to $5.4 million set aside for it – in September 2017.
But as Henshue noted, the Common Council has a vastly different makeup since then, having turned over all but two alders, plus the mayor and the city administrator. That’s meant new questions and additional information, as well as persuading a somewhat less TIF-friendly group of the value of the project.
“Everything was modeled and approved under a previous administration,” he said. “The challenge is the TIF side of the transaction.”
In June and July, the city held closed sessions to discuss the project, asking for more information, while FDG put its contractors on pause. City staff have sent FDG a proposal, and Henshue said he expects the council to discuss the TIF proposal Sept. 30, with an agreement possible as early as October.
In June, Henshue told the Press the company authorized demolition, site exploration and initial design-related work in anticipation of the developer agreement being ready soon. He said then that some soil remediation would likely be necessary, but it wasn’t worse than expected, partly because the underground parking for the hotel only goes 14 feet deep and the site is closed to 20 feet.