This is my fourth year reporting on the Town of Verona, and as I review what we’ve accomplished in the last several years, I’m amazed and thankful.
Since 2015, we have built a new Town Hall, established a boundary agreement with the City of Verona, adopted a comprehensive plan, adopted a vision and guiding principles for our operations and approved four new neighborhoods. We did all this while continuing to provide excellent day-to-day service and remaining debt free.
Longtime, dedicated residents continue to guide the town, and new residents are becoming more involved. Our Town Hall is becoming a community center where we host informational meetings and family gatherings.
Of the 79 new residential lots that have been created, 20 now have new homes on them and another 21 have been sold. This shows that people want to be part of the Town of Verona.
More recently, we have increased our road budget, and hired a part-time engineer to manage our public works efforts. We continue to struggle with funding, changing demographics and the impacts of surrounding development; but a new ad hoc committee has been formed to help us balance those issues.
As I round out my fifth year as town chair, I feel we’ve accomplished so much, and we’re still on our way to getting more good things done.