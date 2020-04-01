Tim Le Brun
Age: 55
Family: Spouse – Susie, Children: Elliot, Alex, Nina, Maddie
Occupation: General Contractor
Lived in the district since: 1991
Political experience: Oregon School Board
Notable affiliations: Oregon School Board, Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts of America
Why are you running: I am running to provide my 40 years of business and volunteer experience, and my nearly 30 years of parenting experience, to help blend and balance the benefits to our current and future district’s students, educators and administrators, with the faith and funding of our neighbors/taxpayers.
What’s the district’s next big challenge/opportunity? The district’s next big challenges include:
Keeping pace with a changing demographic of both students and educators
Keeping pace with the continuing evolution of the needs of society in terms of educational opportunity and employment opportunity
Timing infrastructure investments with anticipated growth of our district and the affordability to our taxpayersCooperatively working together, in tandem with the municipalities we serve as a district so as to be efficient and complementary to each other
What’s something you’d like to help the district improve on in the next few years?
Regular open communication and planning with the municipalities that make up our district boundaries
Do you agree with how the district handled the boundary and time change process?
Yes
What is the most important role of a police officer stationed at the high school?
Building relationships with students, educators and administrators which drives trust, and a mutual appreciation for our individual difference.
The district will eventually add a middle school, and that will require some reconfiguration of other schools. What will be the most important consideration when that happens?
One of the most important considerations will be developing a plan for transition to those new environments and outlining support for those plans.
Secondly, continuing a thoughtful process that identifies the right time, the right location and the mix of facilities that lends itself to the future of middle school learners of the future.
A thoughtful, communication plan to identify the what, where and when — the things that make the student, parent and taxpayer a strong all supporters of the process and product.
Has the district done enough to ensure its schools are safe?
Although there is always more that can be done, the district has done an excellent job of securing facilities, planning for safety uncertainties and training educators, administrators and staff. The training should continue to evolve with the benefit of best practices sharing, across the district and state.