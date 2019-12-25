While the district will physically look different next year – a new high school, namely – the processes behind securing the buildings and assessing threats have been changed prior to the move.
Many of the district initiatives this year were centered around creating a more secure school setting for its students. While some changes were in relation to new buildings and finding ways to limit who can and can’t leave, others were prompted by issues the district has dealt with in the past two years.
One of those larger security changes involves moving to a limited campus lunch for the new high school when it opens in 2020. While juniors and seniors will be able to leave campus to eat, freshman and sophomores will be required to stay at the school during the day.
There’s multiple reasons for why district and high school administration requested the limited open campus. One of the largest is building security – the limited campus lunch would require students to exit and enter the building at a different door than where adults who come to the campus during the day have to enter.
Right now, students and visitors use the same door during lunchtime in the current high school building, making access to students easy as an unauthorized visitor.
There are other reasons for partially closing the campus, including regulating student behavior and reducing the number of non-district students who come to fight with VAHS students during the lunch hour.
Fighting, with a specific set of incidents in mind, also caused the district to revise some of its other security protocol in recent months.
Three fights broke out at VAHS in the span of a day in May, prompting parents and other adults to show up to the high school and causing further security issues. Since then, the district has revised its visitor policies and addressed what limitations it has the right to impose on visitors and parents when fights or other issues arise at a school site.
Other changes include an anonymous tip line and a new threat assessment protocol. The tip line allows anyone with information to share it with the district.
The threat assessment protocol, which was approved earlier this month, gives staff and administration a way to assess a threat made toward a student or the district to determine if it’s a tangible threat, or if it’s the result of frustration or anger a student is experiencing.