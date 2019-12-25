The Verona Area School District made significant progress in 2019 toward moving into its new $180 million high school campus in summer 2020.
That included construction – from a structure vaguely shaped like a school at the beginning of the year to finishing touches being done inside now – and finalization of new attendance boundaries and policies as the move causes schools to shift buildings at lower grades.
The construction and upcoming moving process also had the district start school in August for the first time in nearly two decades to allow more construction time next summer.
When the new high school opens, Badger Ridge Middle School will move a block south to the current high school building and Sugar Creek will move into what’s now BRMS. The charter schools will consolidate in the old high school’s K-Wing – creating more room at Stoner Prairie while Sugar Creek enters a much larger space.
A citizen committee spent the early months of the year discussing the possible boundaries with a consultant, eventually forwarding three recommendations to the school board. Board members approved the boundaries for both elementary and middle schools in July – neither on a unanimous vote.
Later came a decision that allowed next year’s fifth-graders who switched attendance areas to remain at their current school to ease the transition, as well as a phase-in over three years for the new middle school boundaries.
The campus itself hasn’t been in the news as much, but anyone who has driven to the city’s west side can’t miss the progress on the main building, athletic fields and roads in the area, with Verona Avenue torn up to accommodate the additional traffic capacity that will be needed.
It’s a far cry from the Jan. 11 building update the district sent out, when there was little more than the structure in place. The final update of November shows some finished floors, bathroom stalls and trophy cases.
The new building, which was the largest item in the 2018 $182 million referendum, is set to open for school in September 2020.