In November, voters in the Madison Metropolitan School District will have to decide whether to invest more than $350 million in capital and operating referendums for the school district.
The capital referendum, the overwhelming majority of the referenda total at $315 million, would provide $70 million in renovations to each of the district’s four public high schools and build a new elementary school in the Rimrock Road corridor.
The referendum cost would be split over four years and would increase taxes by $135 per $100,000 of property value, according to a story in the Capital Times.
The referendum comes during the same year as the district will hire a new superintendent after former superintendent Jennifer Cheatham left the district to join the faculty at Harvard University.