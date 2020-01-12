After nearly a decade of living in a food desert, residents of Fitchburg’s Allied/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood saw the opening of a flavorful grocery store – Luna’s Groceries.
Since the store opened in January 2019, customers credited owner Mariam Maldonado’s 2,240 square foot space, located at 2010 Red Arrow Trail, for providing a nearby alternative to what had otherwise been a long walk to get fresh food for some.
For the previous 10 years – since the closing of Cub Foods across Verona Road – the neighborhood had been without a grocery store. Maldonado told the Star in April that changing this situation had been a dream for her.
She said it took years of saving and help from government grants and loans to open the business. She also had hardships along the way, including flood damage and vandalism a week before the opening that required fixing a budget hole through crowdsourcing.
Now, the shelves are restocked every Thursday with an abundant supply of fruits and vegetables. And as customers walk into what’s billed as “Your corner store,” they’re greeted with foods from as far away as Honduras, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.
“The Allied Drive/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood) is amazing with all its flavors and colors, which you don’t get anywhere else in Madison,” Maldonado said in April.