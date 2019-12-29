The only local grocery store in Stoughton closed this June leaving three large grocery chains to fill the void – Walmart Supercenter, Pick N Save and Aldi.
The 11 year history of Yahara River Grocery Co-op, which opened in March 2008, is sprinkled with highs and lows.
It lost $160,000 in the first seven months of operation, thenaccomplished a 30 day, $32,000 fundraiser in 2009 and finally turned a $7,000 profit in 2013. But organizers expressed concern the following year the Walmart Supercenter would have an impact, and over the last two years, it failed to turn a profit.
Board members and staff made significant changes throughout YRGC history to make it profitable, including a store-wide redesign, termination of the first general manager, eliminating the 5% member discount and increasing grab and go deli sales by 30%.
In April, a letter to co-op members announced the upcoming closing.
“We believe the co-op is clearly insolvent,” it said.
Board members had previously discussed issues of limited parking and other grocery competition being factors in the decision.
In the initial stages of the co-op, organizers cited losing Main Street Market, a local grocery store at the current Dollar General location which closed in 2006, as pushing YRGC forward.