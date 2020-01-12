While it’s low on our “Top Stories” list as we round out 2019, the Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction project will certainly grow in importance as we look at its impact on residents and travelers in 2020.
The project, which will be equally funded by the city and the county, has been split into two phases to keep project costs down. However, that means driving on Fish Hatchery Road will be a challenge in both 2020 and 2021.
The two-phase project will reconstruct the road from Greenway Cross to Brendan Avenue, just south of McKee Road.
The first round of bids for the project was rejected by the city because the bids exceeded the engineer’s estimate for the project by a little less than $5 million. The project was rebid in the winter months after city staff made changes to the materials that could be used and split the project to eliminate the aggressive completion timeline, reducing the difference to around $3 million.