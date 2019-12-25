The city put $3 million in upgrades to one of its already most heavily frequented parks, and the result, of course, was even more people visiting.
One of the most popular upgrades to Fireman’s Park was the new splash pad and the adjacent playground. Those drew in hundreds of people to the park each day when the weather was nice, even when the ever-popular beach was closed.
There were people who had never come to Fireman’s Park before this summer. But after they heard about the upgrades, they were excitedly awaiting its opening in June.
A wet spring made that June opening a few days later than planned and more than a week later than usual, and many people were unaware the first few days it was open. The beach still managed to draw 50 percent more visitors than the previous year, and those numbers don’t count people who went to the splash pad but didn’t pay the entry fee to the beach.
Other upgrades to the park included a new staircase and ramp into the beach, umbrellas stationed in the sand and a raised deck where people lounge and suntan. The city also tore down the old shelter and built a new one with an open-air pavilion and seating.
The complete reimagining of the park included a soccer field and basketball court, as well as a pathway that connects to South Main Street, where four projects took place in summer 2018 to increase walkability of the area.
It’s the most extensive upgrade Verona’s parks have ever had, topping the $1.7 million Little League project in 2006 and the $300,000 Harriet Park shelter rebuild in 2007.