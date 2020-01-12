If you live on the east side of the city, EMS and fire assistance might be available more quickly now.
That’s because in 2019, the City of Fitchburg Fire Department opened its third fire station at the corner of Clayton and Syene roads. The department reported that the change dropped its average response rate by around 90 seconds.
The location of the fire station corresponds with much of the city’s growth – significant development on the east side, including the Terravessa project and nearby Forest Edge Elementary School being constructed by the Oregon School District. The city also will incorporate parts of the Town of Madison near that area within two years.
The $8 million, 26,832 square-foot facility is the second new fire station in the city in two years. In 2018, the city opened Fire Station No. 2 on Marketplace Drive to serve its western side.
Fire Station No. 3 has design features intended to make calls faster and safer for staff, including moving the lockers into an alcove away from the diesel machines to prevent inhalation of fumes and prevent accidents, and positive pressure spaces to insulate the rest of the station from soot-stained gear.