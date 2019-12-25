A first year mayor and a mostly new council in Verona took bold steps early in the year with the prompted resignations of the city’s highest-ranking staffer and a department head.
The exits of administrator Jeff Mikorski after 2 ½ years and senior center director Mary Hanson after five years came while fire chief Joe Giver was still working through a performance improvement plan that did not cost him his job. In all three cases, the Common Council never alleged any malfeasance but apparently took issue with management and communication problems.
The city also cut ties early in the year with the city assessor, Paul Musser, who had contracted with the city for more than a decade but angered alders with a blunder that cost taxpayers $100 on average.
Mikorski’s Feb. 5 resignation cost the city a half-year’s worth of his $137,000 salary, plus benefits, while Hanson got no severance from her April 22 resignation.
Mikorski, who had moved here from a politically charged environment in Morgantown, West Virginia, in August 2016, had a single performance review, for the calendar year 2017, that indicated deficits in communication and responsiveness. He did not reply to repeated requests for comment, and Mayor Luke Diaz mostly limited his on-the-record comments to the process of requesting the resignation and recruiting for a new administrator.
“This isn’t like we went looking for stuff; stuff came and found us,” Diaz said.
Hanson, who had previously worked for a large senior residential community in Madison, had been investigated and exonerated after another staff member alleged she had stolen items from the building, but that investigation led to concerns about her handling of personnel.
Her April 2018 performance review, signed by Mikorski, showed her meeting or exceeding expectations in all nine categories. She told the Press her achievements, including a 40 percent increase in activity participation and serving as a peer reviewer for the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers, spoke for themselves.
It took until the fall to fill both positions. New senior center director Stephanie Ehle starting in October, and former planning and development director Adam Sayre making his interim title permanent on Aug. 27, after the city passed on the first round of candidates.