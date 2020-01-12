The area around Lacy Road and Seminole Highway is transforming this year.
Multiple projects were brought forward throughout 2019 that could reshape the corridor from cornfields to residential areas, business expansions, a potential solar farm and possibly even a collegiate athletic complex.
On the northeast corner of the intersection, the Crescent Crossing development is expected to break ground this year with “starter homes” being built on smaller lots. While it wasn’t the high-density housing project many residents in the nearby North Stoner Prairie neighborhood had strongly opposed, it still wasn’t the low density zoning they petitioned the council for.
Immediately to the east of Crescent Crossing, Stoner Prairie Phase II is looking for approval from the city early this year for a 43-home subdivision along Lacy Road.
Northwest of the intersection, two projects are already well underway – Hop Haus Brewing, which is expanding from its South Main Street location in Verona, and a new headquarters for Race Day Events.
A project planned south of Lacy Road would feature an MG&E solar farm on the O’Brien brothers’ land. It would be part of the Shared Solar program, which funnels energy generated from renewable sources to the homes or businesses of ratepayers without having to install solar panels on their buildings.
Near that intersection, an athletic complex for Edgewood College could take shape on a 40-acre parcel of land if it gets included in the upcoming Comprehensive Plan update.
The proposed development would include soccer, baseball and softball fields, as well as tennis courts, with the remaining area preserved as wetland to be maintained by the college’s environmental science students.