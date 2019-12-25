Getting in or out of Verona felt close to impossible this year.
Luckily, it’s pretty much over, but only after providing months of frustration, traffic headaches and detours for Verona travelers.
The largest part of that within Verona, the County Hwy. M reconstruction, was finished in early November. The $55 million project expanded the road between Cross Country Road and Prairie Hill Road in Madison from an aging two-lane county highway to a four-lane urban road, and it created an underpass below the County Hwy. PD intersection to speed the way for people driving to Epic in the morning.
The project, which began in 2017 at the tail end of the overall M reconstruction, involved numerous lane and intersection closures throughout the year. Most were at night or on the weekends.
At the same time, Verona Road was under construction in full force, resulting in significant delays for anyone attempting to access Madison. The roughly $200 million construction project, which started near the Beltline Highway in 2013, resulted in creating three lanes each way on U.S. Hwy. 18-151 that overpass McKee Road and flow underneath Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg.
Having those two main arteries under construction was the injury, and smaller projects out of the city’s control added insult on top of it.
In the midst of both County Hwy. M and Verona Road slowdowns, the City of Fitchburg shut down the intersection of Nesbitt and Fitchrona roads in from August into October to install a roundabout, as well as a portion of Whalen Road. And in the fall, County Hwy. M to the city’s south leading up to Oregon was shut down for repaving.
Many of the projects took place at the same time because it was convenient for contractors, rather than travelers. Many of the projects were being done by the same company, making it easy to move employees between sites.