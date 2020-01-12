Before a new Common Council is sworn in this spring, the city will have completed an update to its Comprehensive Plan forecasting where and how the city might grow in the next two decades.
Rather than do a complete overhaul of the comprehensive plan, a process that unfolds over multiple years, alders instead selected a relatively short time frame of less than a year to simply update the document.
A comprehensive planning document is required under state law to be updated every 10 years.
In addition to deciding where future business developments, apartments and family homes will go for the next 20 years, it also creates expectations for neighbors that growth will occur next to them at some point, and points out areas for developers that might be friendly to proposals.
The comprehensive plan can be amended once a year, with as many changes as requested. Some proposed changes have been controversial – a 2017 change to rezone a North Stoner Prairie neighborhood plot from medium to high density angered many residents, who fought against any development proposal that was not single-family housing.