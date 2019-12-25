Graduates of the Verona Area International School were granted the ability to continue their education in Chinese this year.
The school board, after contentious debates over including Chinese in middle and high school curriculum, approved adding it for VAIS students. Eventually, it’ll be an option for all VASD middle schoolers, but not for a few years.
The February decision came at a crucial time – 17 students graduated from VAIS at the end of the 2018-19 school year, and it would have resulted in more students than the Zero Hour option currently being held at Savanna Oaks Middle School would have been able to handle.
Thanks to the plan, sixth graders this fall were able to take Mandarin Chinese every day at SOMS, at the expense of either music or the quarterly rotation of art, family and consumer ed, technology and world language.
Eventually, Badger Ridge Middle School will get Chinese instruction, but it could be a few years, as schedule alignment between it and SOMS is not likely to be done before the start of the 2020 year. A proposed middle school schedule that provided equal time for core classes and cut one of three encore periods was briefly introduced in December but then retracted, and board members granted the district more time to complete alignment without sacrificing encore classes.